Mohawk opens VIP registration for TISE

By FCNews Staff
VIP registration
Mohawk opens its VIP registration for TISE 2023.

Calhoun, Ga.—Join Mohawk in Las Vegas at The International Surface Event from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2023, for its fourth stop of the Momentum Roadshow. VIP registration is back and now open with new perks.

“We are thrilled to be back in Vegas for our 12th consecutive year to support and celebrate the industry’s premier show,” said Kelli Widdifield, senior vice president of marketing, Mohawk. “Alongside our sister companies, Daltile and Unilin Technologies, this year’s showcase is tailored to the needs of our retail partners as we showcase new products, the latest in digital marketing solutions and an enhanced customer experience.”

Skip the lines with Mohawk VIP registration

Mohawk said it will offer an exclusive VIP check-in area where retailers who register for Surfaces through the Mohawk link can skip the lines and pick up their show badges in front of the Mohawk entrance to the showroom. The company also said a barista will be on hand to offer specialty coffee drinks.

One Mohawk party

Mohawk’s VIP registrants are invited to a private, after-hours One Mohawk party with Mohawk, Daltile and Unilin. According to the company, the celebratory event will include networking, light bites and signature drinks featuring the industry’s most powerful brands—all within the Mohawk Industries family.

Sign up for Mohawk’s VIP registration here.

