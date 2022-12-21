Must-have 2022 introductions

With supply chain disruptions finally easing, flooring retailers were suddenly awash in new 2022 introductions from their supplier partners this year. This embarrassment of riches produced its fair share of “must-have” offerings spanning all flooring types. Following are some notable 2022 introductions, along with their key selling points.

Benchwick: Blue1

Blue 11, the latest rigid core line from Benchwick, features an innovative, high-performance core derived from plastic bottles recovered—then recycled—from ocean waters. This offers a greener alternative compared to core materials derived from oil or virgin PVC. Beyond its environmental appeal, the core boasts improved stability and impact/dent resistance over existing rigid iterations and features direct-to-core digital printing for added realism.

Selling point: Durable, environmentally friendly core + enhanced digital printing technologies set this rigid core line apart from the pack.

Engineered Floors: DW Select

In 2022, Engineered Floors and Dream Weaver Carpet continued to expand the DW Select collection of products. DW Select has become a leader in style, performance and luxury—in the process delivering a winning flooring solution. Manufactured using the mill’s PureColor solution-dyed fiber, DW Select carpets are inherently stain and fade resistant.

Selling point: TwistX, a proprietary manufacturing process, provides a plusher experience underfoot with exceptional durability.

Inhaus: Sono Eclipse

Inhaus’ unique Sono Eclipse collection offers beauty and performance in a health-conscious package. Made using Ceramin—a patented technology—it boasts a fully recyclable PVC-free construction made using 25% post-consumer material that is 100% waterproof. The collection has an AC5 wear rating and offers 26 embossed-in-register designs with HD printing and UV-resistant inks for a lifetime anti-fade guarantee.

Selling point: Sustainable, authentic design, realistic look, durable and waterproof.

COREtec: Soft Step

COREtec’s new patent-pending attached underlayment, Soft Step, provides an elevated level of quiet and warmth underfoot. This new underlayment will stand alongside COREtec’s existing cork option and is featured on 10 select styles.

Selling point: Quiet, warm and sustainably made from 100% recycled plastic bottles.

Happy Feet: Pinnacle

Featuring Happy Feet’s ZeroMark technology along with a 28-mil wear layer, Pinnacle is the company’s thickest water- and scratch-resistant LVP. With EIR embossing to match the texture of real wood and the wood grain, Pinnacle illustrates the most realistic visuals in a dozen colorways.

Selling point: Thicker than traditional LVP with enhanced durability and comfort.

Mohawk: Signature Technology

Mohawk has reset the standard for the texture and realism of wood décor with Signature Technology. By incorporating 64 layers of design data into each plank, Signature Technology achieves a visual that is indistinguishable from natural hardwood. Mohawk has developed new products with striking visuals and convenient features at a fraction of the cost of wood and vinyl.

Selling point: Key market differentiator and high margin opportunity for retailers.

MSI: Evergrass

Evergrass Artificial Turf from MSI offers an attractive, authentic-looking lawn that stays beautiful year-round for play or relaxation. The unique, wavy blade shape allows light to pass through numerous directions for a realistic look. Evergrass features four artificial grass styles, including Emerald Green (shown).

Selling point: An eco-friendly and green alternative to natural lawns.

Republic: Designer Pro

The Designer Pro flooring series is based on Republic Flooring’s strongest and most stable Pure SPC Max flooring range. Designer Pro wood-style flooring is reinforced with the latest manufacturing techniques and features a limited 50-year residential warranty and 10-year commercial warranty. Among the new collections is Angel Woods (shown), which evokes the soothing feel of nature’s most beautiful woodland atmosphere.

Selling point: Thicker, sound-proof underlayment and textured vinyl overlay.

SLCC: Painted Sky

Painted Sky provides modern styling to elevate any décor. The collection features oak and maple species patterns with 10 modern tones from light to medium shades. This SPC is designed with fewer knots and 6-foot planks to achieve a cleaner appearance with fewer seams. The line is supported by a 25-year residential warranty and 15- year commercial warranty.

Selling point: A 30-mil wear layer; virgin vinyl for greater dimensional stability and easier installation.

Trucor: Boardwalk

When you dream of the beach, it’s hard to know what color to choose. You want something lively and summery, but not too bright or loud. With Boardwalk, you don’t have to choose between nature and style or durability and comfort. This collection creates a softer, more natural look for your durable, family-friendly, stain-resistant and waterproof floors.

Selling point: Innovative pillowed-edge and driftwood-inspired embossed texture.

NovaFloor: Dansbee

Organic visuals, blonde tones and rich patinas inspired by SoCal living are perfectly paired with exceptional comfort and durability, making Dansbee a star seller. Style options include French oak, white ash, brushed oak and contemporary maple. Photo credit: Brittany Norman- Ellison Made

Selling point: 20-mil wear layer enhances scratch, scuff and stain resistance.

Shaw Floors: STBV

Simply the Best Values (STBV) carpet by Shaw Floors is attractive, attainable and affordable. The Simply the Best collection offers style, design and value, allowing homeowners to choose between timeless, top-selling colors and trending patterns. Now, more than ever, homeowners want a gorgeous floor without breaking the bank—and Shaw Floors has made that possible.

Selling point: With 42 new colors, Simply the Best Values meets homeowners’ style and budgetary needs.

Tarkett Home: ProGen

ProGen by Tarkett Home is a next-generation technology designed to meet the demands of modern living. The stylish rigid core LVT product offers unparalleled protection against drops, scrapes and spills. ProGen is durable, waterproof, dimensionally stable, easy to install and can be used in any room—including all- season rooms.

Selling point: Trendsetting designs, no-mess installation, long-term wear.

Wellmade:HDPC/SPC

Wellmade’s commercially rated HDPC/SPC waterproof vinyl tile features high-definition visuals and “grout-look” edges along with realistic embossed surface textures. Choose from ceramic tile and natural stone looks, including marble, sandstone and travertine. Available in 12 x 24 tiles with attached IXPE pad for easy click installation. Rigid core HDPC/SPC construction hides subfloor imperfections and may be damp mopped for cleaning and maintenance.

Selling point: Ideal for use in areas prone to moisture including kitchens and below-grade basements.