AHF receives Good Design award

Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products has revealed that its new vinyl based tile collection, Expressive Ideas, has scored a prestigious 2022 Good Design award. Founded in Chicago in 1950 by Eero Saarinen and Charles and Ray Eames, Good Design remains the oldest and most recognized program for design excellence worldwide.

“AHF Products is pleased to win this award,” said Fred Reitz, vice president of commercial, AHF Products. “This honor recognizes that our products and solutions continue to meet the needs of customers and that our consistent efforts in innovation have paid off. Our team continues to develop flooring solutions that meet and exceed evolving customer needs.”

According to the company, the VBT product line offers lower maintenance and lifecycle costs versus traditional VCT tile, with colors developed specifically for commercial environments. This revolutionary, low-maintenance VBT product offers superior scratch, stain and scuff resistance without polish, reducing the total cost of ownership over the life of the floor. Education, corporate, retail and healthcare environments can resume operations far more quickly and with minimal interruption because of a simpler maintenance regimen and a variety of performance benefits that enhance efficiency, pro­ductivity and sustainability goals, the company said.

The collection features 28 colors and the through-pattern construction of VBT, which means the color and pattern extend throughout the thickness of the tile, ensures the tile’s color and design will last the life of the floor, according to the company.

An environmentally responsible product line, VBT is FloorScore certified and is made with 100% virgin vinyl and no phthalates or heavy metals. As VBT is a longer lasting product, that means it has to be replaced less often and ultimately means less waste ending up in landfills. According to the company, commercial customers may have to replace their VCT up to twice as often than one installation of VBT. Health Product Declaration (HPD) is available. VBT has a 15-year limited commercial warranty.

This year, the museum said it received a record number of submissions from the world’s leading manufacturers and industrial and graphic design firms representing the most important and critical mass of influential corporations in the design industry from over 55 countries, representing the best consumer design ranging from the “spoon to the city” for sustainability, superior design and unparalleled function. In November and December, the 72nd Good Design jury said it convened to select over 1,100 product designs and graphics from over 50 nations worthy of the Good Design Award for their Design Excellence.

All awards are posted on the Museum’s website at gooddesign.org.