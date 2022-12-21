Edge Retailer of the Year 2023 revealed

Calhoun, Ga.—Carpet Exchange, a flooring store with 17 locations across Colorado and Wyoming, has been named the 2023 Edge Retailer of the Year by Mohawk. The award was presented to Bruce Odette, president and CEO of Carpet Exchange, at Mohawk’s Edge Summit in Nashville, Tenn. this month.

Carpet Exchange, which has a history that spans over 30 years and across multiple states, is an elite member of Mohawk’s Edge partner program.

“Carpet Exchange is a shining example of how to adapt to the constantly evolving retail landscape, without sacrificing company identity or values,” said Jeff Meadows, president of residential sales, Mohawk. “The company has demonstrated its business savvy in embracing innovation, leveraging Mohawk’s best-in-class products, while remaining the top dealer in its market since 1987.”

According to the company, Carpet Exchange’s level of commitment to improving year over year is exemplified by its increase in business across hard surface and Karastan sales. By adding Pergo Extreme, Pergo Elements and UltraWood displays to all 18 of its locations and investing in key stock positions with Mohawk, Carpet Exchange said it has seen over a 300% increase in the resilient business and a 145% increase in the wood business.

Carpet Exchange is a strong supporter of Mohawk’s luxury brand, Karastan. As one the largest Karastan retailers in the country, Carpet Exchange has committed a significant amount of showroom space, with a Karastan gallery in each location. Carpet Exchange had a record setting 2022 and said it saw an increase in Karastan business for the last three years.

When identifying its national 2023 Edge Retailer of the Year, Meadows explained that it considered retail stores that were true ambassadors of the Edge partner program and those who demonstrated an ongoing commitment to training, store standards, brand building, merchandising, installation ideas and community involvement.

In addition, he acknowledged that Carpet Exchange’s dedication to supporting the local community helped to determine its Retailer of the Year win. Carpet Exchange is a longtime supporter of the Denver Police Outreach Program and Habitat for Humanity, as well as giving back to their employees and community through the Odette Foundation.

Mohawk said it is proud to honor Carpet Exchange along with its other regional retailer of the year winners: About All Floors; Johnson & Sons Flooring; DeGraaf Interiors; S&G Carpet & More; Carpet Weaver’s Flooring; Paulson’s Floor Coverings and Westvalley Carpet and Flooring.