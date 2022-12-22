Retailers React: How are you combating the installation shortage?

By Ken Ryan
Home Featured Post Retailers React: How are you combating the installation shortage?

installation shortageEvery two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week we asked: How are you combating the installation shortage?

Here are their responses:

We treat our subs as best we can so they are happy doing work for us and hopefully that will spread the word to others. The biggest thing is making sure they know they are valuable and that our business couldn’t function without them.

—Joe Elder, Hiller’s Flooring America, Rochester, Minn.

We are close to metro Atlanta, an area that keeps growing. As a result, it seems to be pushing more installers into our area. Luckily, this past year we have picked up several really good crews. Most of our new installers have found us. Believe it or not, we have four crews that are all related.

—Chris Kemp, Kemp’s Dalton West Flooring, Newman, Ga.

We have undertaken several initiatives to combat the shortage of qualified installers and started by hiring company installers. Typically, these are seasoned installers who [can train] a crew of inexperienced guys. Essentially, we are attempting to create our own pool of installers through an apprentice program.

—Palmer Johnson, Johnson Floor & Home, Tulsa, Okla.

As a company, we strive to operate as efficiently and as organized as possible and offering above-average labor rates to keep our existing subcontractors happy. Therefore, by keeping a good reputation in the labor industry, new installers will approach us through word of mouth. 

—Mark Straunch, Floor Craft LLC, Colorado Springs, Colo.

We have several approaches. Our old installers give us leads; vendors give us names; some installers come by our showrooms and give us their references. We pay more than the average, which attracts many experienced installers to Myers.

—Rick Meyers, Myers Carpet Company, Dalton
Previous articleEdge Retailer of the Year 2023 revealed

RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Post

Retail outlook: Flooring dealers exceed goals

Ken Ryan - 0
Flooring dealers certainly faced stiff headwinds in 2022, from inflationary pressures to labor shortages to fears of a looming recession. And yet, as the...
Read more
Installation

Mapei can now be found on Floorcloud

FCNews Staff - 0
Deerfield Beach, Fla.—Mapei has just released specification data for its flooring installation products on Floorcloud, an online technology platform developed to allow users to...
Read more
Column

Dealing with irritating people (clients, too)

FCNews Columnist - 0
Having been a patient in two different hospitals over the past three months, I’ve met my share of irritating people. When I was in...
Read more

Must Read

Featured Post

Retailers React: How are you combating the installation shortage?

Ken Ryan - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week we...
Read more
News

Edge Retailer of the Year 2023 revealed

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Carpet Exchange, a flooring store with 17 locations across Colorado and Wyoming, has been named the 2023 Edge Retailer of the Year by...
Read more
News

AHF receives Good Design award

FCNews Staff - 0
Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products has revealed that its new vinyl based tile collection, Expressive Ideas, has scored a prestigious 2022 Good Design award. Founded in...
Read more
Carpet

Must-have 2022 introductions

Ken Ryan - 0
With supply chain disruptions finally easing, flooring retailers were suddenly awash in new 2022 introductions from their supplier partners this year. This embarrassment of...
Read more
News

Mohawk opens VIP registration for TISE

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Join Mohawk in Las Vegas at The International Surface Event from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2023, for its fourth stop of the...
Read more
News

Builder sentiment declined every month in 2022

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—High mortgage rates, elevated construction costs running well above the inflation rate and flagging consumer demand due to deteriorating affordability conditions have dragged...
Read more

As seen in

Dec. 5/12, 2022

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X