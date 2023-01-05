Philadelphia Commercial releases 2023 intros

Dalton—Philadelphia Commercial, leading Main Street brand of Shaw, released its 2023 soft and hard surface introductions, which include broadloom and resilient styles along with Shaw’s revolutionary ReWorx hybrid flooring platform.

ReWorx is a hybrid flooring solution that have the warmth and texture of a soft surface floor with the durability of a hard surface floor and feature the performance attributes of sound, safety, cleanability and durability, according to the company. ReWorx is also recyclable through the re[TURN] Reclamation Program. This selection merges innovation in product performance, materiality and circularity by repurposing plastic bottles to make a 100% PET product that can be reused and recycled back into itself.

“Our ReWorx platform is poised to revolutionize commercial flooring by combining the best attributes of hard and soft surface flooring in a product made from recycled plastic bottles that can be recycled again,” said Katie Clark, Philadelphia Commercial marketing manager. “It really is the best of both worlds, for our world.”

New hybrid introductions from Philadelphia Commercial include:

Nuscape carpet tile

The Nuscape Collection features two styles intentionally designed to pair well together for a cohesive aesthetic solution. The embossed solid colors of style Color Fields offer a myriad of combinations and mix well with the windswept pattern of style Desert Dunes. The design duality offers versatility for a variety of commercial applications including corporate, education, government, healthcare and senior living.

These 12 x 48 format tiles are available in two styles which feature the revolutionary ReWorx platform, Cradle to Cradle Certified Bronze and the coverage of Shaw’s 15-year commercial warranty, checking all the boxes from sustainability and installation to style and design.

Desert Dunes is available in 15 colors and Color Fields in 17 colors. Desert Dunes Desert Dunes embraces the serenity of the desert landscape with a repetitive pattern reminiscent of windswept sand dunes while Color Fields adds interest to the floor with saturated colors inspired by lush fields of flowers.

New soft surface introductions from Philadelphia Commercial include:

Avenue broadloom

Avenue is inspired by wool textiles, capturing a handsome understated style. This style is created with a structured design crafted to coordinate with any Philadelphia Commercial carpet tile or LVT. This style is meant to be utilized in the private resident areas of multi-family and single-family living spaces. Avenue is constructed with 100% PET fiber, ClassicBac, is Cradle to Cradle Certified Bronze and is available in 18 timeless colors.

Prelude broadloom

Prelude is inspired by hand-knitted materials and contains visuals with soft variegated color and textural movement. This style is created with a structured design crafted to coordinate with any Philadelphia Commercial carpet tile or LVT. This style is meant to be utilized in the private resident areas of multi-family and single-family living spaces. Prelude is constructed with 100% PET fiber and ClassicBac, is Cradle to Cradle Certified Bronze and available in 12 timeless colors.

Confetto broadloom

Confetto reinvents the classic loop with fresh, new colors. This style is created with a structured design crafted to coordinate with any Philadelphia Commercial carpet tile or LVT. Confetto is designed with the office and retail tenant improvement in mind. Short term lease space and tight budgets don’t have to equal poor design and performance. These products are designed to offer the best value in design and performance available when budgets are tight. This style is constructed with 100% Solution Q Nylon fiber and ClassicBac, is Cradle to Cradle Certified Silver and available in 9 timeless colors.

Free Press broadloom

Free Press is inspired by the timeless craft of basketweaving and effortlessly evokes the subtle contrast and depth of texture. This style is created with a structured design crafted to coordinate with any Philadelphia Commercial carpet tile or LVT. Free Press is designed with the office and retail tenant improvement in mind. Short term lease space and tight budgets don’t have to equal poor design and performance. These products are designed to offer the best value in design and performance available when budgets are tight. Free Press is constructed with 100% Solution Q Nylon fiber and ClassicBac, is Cradle to Cradle Certified Silver and available in 12 timeless colors.

Small Wonder broadloom

Small Wonder is a small basketweave with a soft but tailored appearance. This style is created with a structured design crafted to coordinate with any Philadelphia Commercial carpet tile or LVT. Small Wonder is designed with the office and retail tenant improvement in mind. Short term lease space and tight budgets don’t have to equal poor design and performance. These products are designed to offer the best value in design and performance available when budgets are tight. Small Wonder is constructed with 100% Solution Q Nylon fiber and ClassicBac, is Cradle to Cradle Certified Silver and available in 14 timeless colors.

New hard surface introductions

Rewild resilient

Rewild is a collection with an innate and transformative connection to nature and will add a sense of luxury to any space. With its unique olive wood design, its artisanal qualities of expression contouring and enriched color variations evokes warmth and serenity. These 9×60 planks are equipped with ExoGuard finish and the coverage of Shaw’s 15-year commercial warranty, checking all the boxes from installation, to style and design, to supporting indoor air quality and ease of maintenance. Rewild is a 5mm loose lay platform offering the most versatile installation for light to heavy commercial traffic in addition to being barrier and transition free when used with Philadelphia Commercial carpet tiles. Rewild is available in 11 timeless colors.

Metalsmith resilient

The Metalsmith collection is inspired by naturally weathered textures and mimics the elemental look of imperfect and worn metals magnified in an ombre tint. These high-performance luxury vinyl planks bring in the strength that is at our core with a style that demands attention – they will make a space aesthetically pleasing, functional and truly one of a kind. These 18×36 planks are 5mm, direct glue products for optimal performance in heavy commercial traffic and rolling loads. They also offer barrier/transition free installations when installed next to Philadelphia Commercial carpet tiles. They are equipped with ExoGuard® finish and the coverage of Shaw’s 15-year commercial warranty, checking all the boxes, from installation, to style and design, to supporting indoor air quality and ease of maintenance. Metalsmith is available in 11 stunning colors.

Tecton resilient

The Tecton collection is an evolution of raw materials and a reflection of evolving styles, showing imperfect beauty through the colors and textures of nature. Meet the needs of modern environment with natural aesthetics paired with industry-leading durability and performance. These 36 x 36 planks are equipped with ExoGuard finish and the coverage of Shaw’s 15-year commercial warranty, checking all the boxes from installation, to style and design, to supporting indoor air quality and ease of maintenance. Tecton is a 5mm loose lay platform offering the most versatile installation for light to heavy commercial traffic in addition to being barrier and transition free when used with Philadelphia Commercial carpet tiles. Tecton is available in 6 remarkable colors.

TotalWorx: Simplified solutions

Shaw’s streamlined TotalWorx portfolio works towards simplifying the installation process and includes:

PrepWorx

Floor prep products

GroundWorx

Cushion and underlayment (including Courage, Charity and Hope from the Shaw Cushion for St. Jude Collection)

LokWorx

Seam tape, adhesives and tack strips

FinishWorx

Trims, cove base and stair treads

CareWorx

Disinfectants and cleaners

TotalWorx provides retailers, homeowners and installers with everything needed to complete any installation from beginning to end, hassle-free, according to Shaw.