COREtec launches new waterproof styles

By FCNews Staff
COREtec PRO
COREtec PRO Premium in London Elm and Douglas Maple, COREtec Originals Premium in Cloud Pine, COREtec PRO Premium in Fairhaven Oak.

Dalton—COREtec, premium resilient brand of Shaw famous for launching the industry’s first waterproof rigid core product, is rolling out 15 new waterproof styles and a subtle rebrand to the COREtec PRO (SPC) line in 2023.

COREtec refreshed its COREtec PRO (SPC) collection and said it will be showcasing these changes at 2023 Shaw winter markets. The refresh includes a new logo and tagline and a subcollection simplification that will mirror the COREtec Originals (WPC) collection with “Classics, Enhanced and Premium” tiered categories for a clear upgrade story.

The rebrand will be buoyed by the addition of 12 new, on-trend color introductions. According to the company, 10 of these styles will be housed in the new Premium category, which means they will feature embossed-in-register technology and COREtec’s integrated bevels. The visuals will consist of a variety of oaks and maples. The 2 remaining color introductions will house realistic, modern elm visuals and will be incorporated into the Enhanced 9 x 72 line.

“We are extremely excited to announce these new COREtec PRO color introductions,” said Natalie Cady, director of premium brands. “Ten of the styles feature integrated bevel technology, which creates our most authentic wood visual and is a first for PRO. When you combine this with the elm visuals we are adding to the 9 x 72 formats in our Enhanced line and our overall PRO refresh, it is easy to see why we feel so confident about our SPC line heading into 2023.”

The line is also adding three new Originals colors in 2023. These colors will consist of soft-colored pines and oaks and, as part of the Premium category, will feature enhanced painted bevels and EIR technology. These 15 new floor styles will have trims, transitions and stair treads that coordinate with each color.

2023 color introductions:

  • COREtec PRO Premium
    • Norfolk Maple
    • Mercer Oak
    • Hatfield Maple
    • Douglas Maple
    • Brookfield Maple
    • Lawrence Maple
    • Essex Maple
    • Fairhaven Oak
    • Warwick Maple
    • Stonehaven Maple
  • COREtec PRO Enhanced
    • London Elm
    • San Marino Elm
  • COREtec Originals Premium
    • Cloud Pine
    • Vanilla Pine
    • Genova Oak

TotalWorx: Simplified Solutions

Shaw’s streamlined TotalWorx portfolio works towards simplifying the installation process and includes:

PrepWorx

Floor prep products

GroundWorx

Cushion and underlayment (including Courage, Charity and Hope from the Shaw Cushion for St. Jude Collection)

LokWorx

Seam tape, adhesives and tack strips

FinishWorx

Trims, cove base and stair treads

CareWorx

Disinfectants and cleaner

TotalWorx aims to provide retailers, homeowners and installers with everything needed to complete any installation from beginning to end, hassle-free.

Previous article‘Best of Surfaces’ 2023 call for entries

