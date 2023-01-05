‘Best of Surfaces’ 2023 call for entries

By FCNews Staff
Nominations are being accepted for the Best of Surfaces 2023 contest. The award-based program is cosponsored by Floor Covering News and Informa Exhibitions, which owns and operates Surfaces and has become the benchmark for new product excellence and booth design.

“The Best of Surfaces awards are designed to recognize those companies whose product, program, service, business practice or booth design are considered to be best in class,” said Steve Feldman, publisher/editorial director, FCNews. “What separates Best of Surfaces from other awards programs is that categories are not segmented by product type; rather, they focus on attribute.”

As such, the Best of Surfaces 2023 awards will cite products and programs in the following categories: Innovation, Disruption, Style & Design and Technology. In addition, there will be two awards for exhibit space: Booth Design (under 1,200 square feet and over 1,200 square feet). The criteria is simple: Products must be making their debuts at Surfaces. What’s more, there is no charge to enter.

For exhibitors, consider this a call for entries. Please enter a product, program, service, business practice or booth in the category you believe to be most reflective of the product’s primary attribute. Suppliers can have only one entry per category.

Contact Michelle Swayze at michelle.swayze@informa.com for more information on the show or to enter. Retailer panel judges will determine the 2023 winners. Those interested in judging Best of Surfaces can contact Steve Feldman, co-publisher and editorial director via e-mail at steve@fcnews.net.

