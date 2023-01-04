TISE 2023 to host new events, features

By Megan Salzano-Birch
TISE 2022 saw the industry return in droves after a two-year, pandemic-driven hiatus. In fact, 15,000 attendees made their way to Las Vegas to attend the show, with a lofty number of first timers treated to TISE’s inaugural First-Time Attendee Reception. Much of the same excitement is expected for the 2023 show.

One major accomplishment for TISE 2022, which will be repeated in January, is the launch of its Women’s Leadership Conference. “The conference was a big success,” Dana Hicks, director of events, Informa, told FCNews at the close of last year’s event. “It’s nice to guide that ship, and the passion for it is really exciting. I think now that we have a full year ahead to plan, we can really expand that whole program. That’s something we’re definitively moving forward with next year.”

That goal has come to fruition as the 2023 show will kick off with the Women’s Leadership Conference yet again, to be held Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, from 1 p.m.–5 p.m., followed by a reception for women in the flooring business and their allies. The conference will be headlined by Katie Ford, industry veteran, who will serve as host.

The schedule includes a brief introduction by Ford at 1 p.m., followed by the Conference’s opening session at 1:15 p.m., titled: “Stop. Reflect. Act.” with speaker Shannon Vogel, founder and owner at Reach Social. This session is one part pep talk to give the internal fortitude to trust your instinct, another part permission slip to break the rules and last part grace to accept failure, good tries and never quitting.

Two panel discussions will follow at 2:15 p.m. and 3 p.m. The educational portion of the Conference will end with the closing session at 3:45 p.m., titled: “The Metaverse: Online Experiences Translated to Real-World Dollars” with speaker Leslie Carothers, principal of Savour Partnership. In this session, you will learn what the metaverse is and isn’t, capture the early business potential in Millennial and Gen Z shoppers, and taking the 2D assets you already possess to transform into 3D – without huge investment.

Finally, the Conference will culminate in the 5 p.m. cocktail reception at the Foundation Room in Mandalay Bay.

TISE 2023 will also include new features like it’s first-ever pavilion for high-end rugs, an entire pavilion dedicated to the best hand-made rugs. Cover Connect, a boutique trade show on the Surfaces show floor, will host nine of the industry’s top brands: Design Materials Inc., French Accents, Kirkit, Knots Rugs, Pampas Leather, Samad, Stark Studio Rugs, Tamarian and Tibet Rug Company.

As part TISE’s Beyond the Surface Programs, designed to reach deeper into the many parts of the floor covering, stone and tile industries, TISE has also launched the Startup Station for TISE 2023. This new area in the exhibit hall will feature six startup companies who are launching into the market. Attendees should mark this key feature as a destination experience.

