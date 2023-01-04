CFI to launch new certification program at TISE

Dalton—Certified Flooring Installers (CFI), which celebrates its 30th year in business this year, is kicking off its Carpet Installation Technical Certification Program for sales professionals at The International Surface Event (TISE) on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 and Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the CFI booth (6663).

The program is specifically designed for retail sales professionals who would like to know more about the installation process through the eyes of an installer. The course provides a comprehensive overview of installation and helps to make the sales experience more efficient and rewarding for both customers and sales professionals. Participants will receive a CFI Technical Certificate in residential carpet installation upon completion. The course includes a written test and minimal hands-on training.

“This course is an excellent opportunity for anyone who sells flooring to position themselves with their customer as a true professional who understands every aspect of the floorcovering purchase,” said Dave Garden, CFI executive director of education. “What better way for the sales professional to offer a true competitive advantage?”

Key topics and takeaways:

EPA and OSHA standards

Floor preparation procedures

Construct seams for stretch-in

Correctly apply seam sealer/latex

Upholster stair with spindles

Understand temperature and moisture issues

Terminations of carpet to other surfaces

Demonstrate proper power stretching techniques

Identify five carpet backings and required installation techniques

The fee for the course is $595; however, the TISE special rate is $325. Attendees must attend both days and can register via the TISE registration link: TISE Education. Then, click on “Add Inside Registration” under “Certification Programs.” Upon registration, you will receive information about the class. For information on future dates, visit www.cfiinstallers/events.org.