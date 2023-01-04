Wagner Meters puts the emphasis on innovation

Rouge River, Ore.—Wagner Meters has long focused on providing quality products for moisture testing to customers for more than 50 years, but the company is not resting on its laurels. Through ongoing innovation and input from users, Wagner Meters strives to keep up with the evolving needs of its customers. Sometimes that means creating new products or revamping existing technologies to fill voids in the market.

To that end, Wagner Meters is putting the spotlight on several moisture measurement tools and apps it introduced or upgraded in 2022, as well as a new technology slated to rollout in 2023.

Following is an overview:

Floor Sentry

Look for the all-new Floor Sentry in early 2023. This small, innovative device is placed inside a floor plank at the time the wood floor is installed. Once installed, Floor Sentry serves a vitally important purpose—it protects the customer’s wood floor investment by notifying them when they could be at risk of a serious moisture-related problem. As Spangler explained: “Floor Sentry accomplishes this by using advanced technology to continuously monitor the temperature and RH of the wood floor and underlayment. If either the temperature or RH levels fall outside the desired range, Floor Sentry automatically alerts you by delivering notifications wirelessly to your mobile device. This way, you can take immediate action to prevent a flooring disaster.”

Rapid RH L6 DataGrabbers and DataMaster L6 App

Wagner’s accurate and reliable Rapid RH L6 system for concrete moisture testing utilizes the same easy-to-use relative humidity (RH) Smart Sensor as before. Now users can enjoy two great additions to the Rapid RH family of products that will save them time and money when testing moisture levels in concrete. The Rapid RH L6 DataGrabber and the Rapid RH

L6 DataGrabber with Bluetooth are small devices that give users the ability to automate the collection of RH test data. In addition, when mechanics use the DataGrabber devices with the recently upgraded DataMaster L6 app, they’ll be able to easily check their data for drying trends to get a better idea of when the concrete will be ready for a floor installation. What’s more, the DataGrabbers automate data collection by connecting with an L6 sensor and triggering a microchip built into the sensor to store time and date-stamped RH and temperature readings at set intervals. “That means you can collect data for days, weeks or even months at a time while you are away from the job site,” said Jason Spangler, sales manager, Wagner Meters. “And when you use the DataMaster L6 app, you’ll enjoy a fast, easy way to analyze and report all your RH test data—especially with recent updates to the app that enhance user experience.”

Orion wood moisture meters

Woodworkers and wood flooring installers understand the importance of measuring the moisture content of wood to prevent moisture-related problems. That’s why so many users favor the award-winning line of Orion wood moisture meters, which has become widely recognized for its steadfast accuracy, durability and ease of use. What’s more, Orion meters offer a 7-year warranty and include innovative features such as on-demand calibration. Wagner is also in the process of incorporating three handy features into the Orion line. First, every Orion meter will soon include a backlit display, making it easier than ever to see and record your moisture readings. Second, every Orion meter now shows a small battery icon indicator in the display’s upper right-hand corner when the battery begins to get low. Last, all three of the Orion dual-depth meters (Orion 930, 940 and 950) show the current depth of reading setting (either “ or “) while in measurement mode.