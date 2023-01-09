Tarkett partners with Midwest Floor Coverings

By FCNews Staff
Midwest Floor CoveringsSolon, Ohio—Tarkett partnered with Midwest Floor Coverings, Inc. Effective immediately, it will represent the company’s commercial resilient product portfolio in the Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Utah and Wyoming markets. The agreement expands Tarkett’s distribution network, enhancing its ability to effectively respond to the needs of commercial customers in these key geographies, according to the company.

“We are excited to bring Midwest Floor Coverings into our robust distributor network and expand our footprint in these markets,” said Rusty Joyce, president, commercial business, Tarkett North America. “[The company’s] rich history of providing quality products and outstanding customer service is a natural fit with the experience we want to provide to all Tarkett customers.”

Based in Salt Lake City, Midwest Floor Coverings has served customers in the flooring business since 1938. Today, the company has over 160 employees and 300,000 square feet of office and warehouse space in four branch locations. Midwest will inventory Tarkett’s commercial resilient products, including products from the company’s renowned Johnsonite brand, and will serve customers in all key segments, including education, workplace, healthcare and senior living.

“As Midwest celebrates 85 years in business this year, I am reminded that relationships have been the catalyst to our success,” said Eric Parrish, president, Midwest Floor Coverings. “Midwest’s focus has always been to align ourselves with the best in the industry and develop strong partnerships. We feel beyond blessed to partner with Tarkett Commercial in our current markets.”

