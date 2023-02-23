Daltile celebrates National Tile Day 2023

Dallas, Texas—Daltile, the largest designer and manufacturer of tile in North America, is celebrating National Tile Day 2023 by highlighting the level of outstanding “style and design” present in modern tile offerings. From conversations taking place this week in Daltile’s nationwide network of high-end design studios to the pages of its recently launched Daltile Trend Report 2023, fashion is taking center stage in the brand’s conversations on National Tile Day 2023.

“Tile enables the creation of unique, personalized, beautiful spaces and we are committed to maintaining the most advanced design technology in our manufacturing facilities,” said Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing for Dal-Tile. “If our designers can envision it, they can create it in tile! This ability keeps tile at the forefront of interior fashion, providing the sizes, shapes, designs, colors and textures that bring the height of style to any residential or commercial space.”

This level of design and style, complemented by tile’s unmatched durability, makes it the perfect material for any space, Thorn-Brooks added. “And modern technology also allows us to infuse our tile with additional advanced performance features such as elimination of 99% of the bacteria on the tile surface, 50% greater slip resistance and tile that installs 2x faster than traditional tile. The present and future remain very bright for tile!”