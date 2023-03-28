EF Contract launches WaterColors carpet tile

Dalton—EF Contract has launched WaterColors, its latest carpet tile. Billed as a study in color, near solid color for each tile span from neutrals to bold, chromatic colorways. Set against patterned flooring, WaterColors brings out those patterns and is excellent at delineating spaces and used for wayfinding.

“The collection tells such a great color story, with rich saturated color throughout,” said Susan Curtis, director of product design and development. “A near solid color, which can be installed whole floor or used as borders. The vast colorways and rich texture make this collection ideal for so many interior spaces—from workplace to retail to educational institutions.”

The rich texture of WaterColors is achieved by EF Contract’s Encore SD Ultima nylon fiber, constructed using a proprietary yarn styling that creates a unique, warm texture. Encore SD is specifically engineered to maximize appearance retention with exceptional color performance and sustainability. Tiles come in two formats: 24 x 24 or 18 x 36. With 20 colorways, WaterColors allows designers to create desired moods for spaces through the use of color—from bold color to energize a space to an earthy color to relax.