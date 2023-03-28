‘Tuesday Tips:’ Learn where your customer is in the purchasing journey

By FCNews Staff
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tip, Tom Jennings reminds us that it’s important to know where your customer is in their decision making process, which allows you to help them through the purchasing journey.

