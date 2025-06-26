NFIC unveils new logo as part WFCA rebrand

Dalton—The Natural Fiber Installers Certification (NFIC) has revealed its new logo as it works to mark a significant milestone for the organization and the final step in unifying all World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) entities under a cohesive brand direction.

“This alignment marks more than a design refresh—it signals the strength of our collective voice and the momentum we’re building as a united force in the industry,” said Freida Staten, WFCA’s chief marketing and strategy officer. “We’re excited about what this next chapter means for NFIC and the broader flooring community.”

This alignment is meant to reflect more than visual consistency—rather, it represents a shared purpose and a collective identity across the WFCA family of brands. From WFCA and CFI to FCITS, FCB2B and now NFIC, this unified presence aims to reinforce its leadership across every segment of the flooring industry.

The new NFIC logo features a distinct red-orange accent designed to complement the shared color palette and design elements throughout the WFCA brand family. The logo will be used for marketing and promotional efforts, while the official NFIC certification mark remains unchanged.

Founded in 2006, NFIC is the flooring industry’s longest-standing authority in natural fiber training and certification. Now operating under the CFI umbrella, NFIC says it remains focused on its specialty while also expanding its reach through WFCA’s robust network of programs and initiatives.