Emser releases 2023 Trend Report

Los Angeles—Emser Tile has released its 2023 Trend Report, highlighting concepts that it says designers will be focused on this year. The report outlines five key areas of design, as well as specific color and format trends to expect. The five design trends to watch for include: Natural Beauty; Style Statement; Textural Movement; Wellness Wonder; and Al Fresco Attitude.

“While trends for this year tend to be vast and varied, they primarily stem from underlying moods around finding a sense of spa-like serenity or an elated and decorative boost of joy in our surroundings,” explained said Suzanne Zurfluh, director of design and trend at Emser Tile. “Primary factors influencing design in 2023 will include wellbeing, creative expression, technology and sustainability. We’ll see rich earth tones as seen in desert landscapes and imperfect textures to match. Wellness and outdoor living continue to be strong and bold style designs have emerged as consumers are less afraid to express themselves creatively in the home.”

The five design trends in Emser’s 2023 Trend Report are as follows:

Natural Beauty

Natural Beauty takes center stage as people continue to build their connection with nature and the outdoors as well as the importance of sustainable living. As an evolution of the ongoing biophilic trend, Natural Beauty includes organic elements with perfectly imperfect details along with floral patterns and plenty of arches. Subtle yet rich, colors and textures are inspired by the warmth and allure of the desert. Hues of terracotta, neutral shades and muted greens and blues, as seen in Emser Tile’s Exhale collection, are a perfect fit for this look. Inspired by rich countryside landscapes, Exhale is available in five earthy rustic hues—a warm neutral palette that complements design inspired-by nature and instills warmth, stability and coziness.

Style Statement

Style Statement is bold, daring and an outlet for individuality and decorative flair. It speaks to optimistic maximalism with the use of brighter hues, playful patterns and shapes that offer a sense of surprise and wonder. This aesthetic, which fosters creative expression with the pairing of various design styles and colors, can also be seen as a reaction to minimalism, which has been popular for over a decade. Look for bold, colorful marble, checkered board patterns and vintage shapes to achieve this design aesthetic. The options are endless with Emser’s Bizou collection. Available in four patterns and four colors, this groutless marble mosaic adds dimension and intrigue. Where Bizou wows with its intricate details, Parkview is a true showstopper. This large-format tile creates a sense of glamour within a space and can be used from floor to wall, for a seemingly endless look of luxury.

Textural Movement

Textural Movement includes multi-sensory materials, raised and recessed features and unique imperfections that all play with light and shadow. An often-underused design tool, texture variations within a space can bring everything together as one. Layers of texture make a space feel immersive and add a sense of wonder. Newly released Tubage from Emser promotes a play of light through rhythmic grooves and scalloped dimension. Tubage is an extruded porcelain that is a specialized production process that creates a high-quality three-dimensional tile. This provides a more natural look with slight variation between tiles offering the beauty of artisanal imperfection.

Wellness Wonder

Wellness Wonder recognizes a growing preference for interiors that elevates one’s overall health and mental wellbeing as the request for fully equipped gyms, meditation spaces, plunge pools and spas increases. With a focus on self-care and serenity, people are seeking to create calming spaces for everyday wellness practices. Powerful, decorative stones dominate this trend, such as onyx, travertine and marble as well as neutral hues of beige, gray, green and blue. For a true spa feel, Livorno by Emser Tile is available in four natural hues and is the perfect look for any wellness-devoted space.

Al Fresco Attitude

Al Fresco Attitude celebrates beautiful outdoor living spaces that have been gaining momentum in recent years. Outdoor living in 2023 will continue to focus on seamless indoor to outdoor transition spaces with indoor amenities brought outdoors, such as full kitchens, showers and fireplaces—all with an emphasis on comfort, style and socializing. Pools will continue taking center stage and marrying the look within these outdoor amenities will provide that desired spa-like feel. Perfect for the pool as well as the outdoor kitchen area, Swirl adds elegance with eight colors and two patterns. This molten glass mosaic offers richness and depth, while blending in with the surrounding natural environment.