FloorFolio introduces the Chalet Collection

By FCNews Staff
chalet collectionEdison, N.J.—FloorFolio Industries has launched the Chalet Collection, the second LVT from its spring 2023 lineup.

“Chalet is the most natural visual FloorFolio has ever created,” said Michael Freedman, president and CEO. “The depth and graphics of the patten are unmatched in our industry today. The design was recreated from actual real timber samples to produce an amazing life-like visual. Following Zen, this line of LVT is also introduced as a 2mm product.”

The Chalet Collection presents an Alpine-chic wood pattern crafted with intricate graining and realistic wood textures. The custom color line offers a touch of elegance blended with versatility and distinction. The standard line is offered in 7 x 48 planks with a 2mm gauge and 8-mil wear layer. It is designed for the multifamily and student housing segments.

