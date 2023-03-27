NALFA gathers for annual spring meeting

By FCNews Staff
Home Categories Laminate NALFA gathers for annual spring meeting

NALFA spring meetingRaleigh, N.C.—The North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA) returned here last week for its annual spring meeting. Hosted by and at N.C. State University, the Association’s first and only laboratory testing and educational member since 1997.

Representatives from Classen Group; Kaindl Flooring GmbH; Kronospan USA; Mannington Mills Inc.; Mohawk Industries; Shaw Industries Group, Inc.; SWISS KRONO USA; Framerica Corporation; MP Global Products; Pak-Lite, Inc.; Schattdecor; Selit North America, Inc.; Versatrim, Inc.; Zamma Corporation; Arauco NA; Arclin USA Inc.; Floor & Decor; and N.C. State University attended the committee and board meetings.

The group at the NALFA spring meeting met over the course of three days and discussed a wide range of topics to further the laminate category. Arranged by NALFA’s underlayment committee, Jordan Strybos from Intertek gave an in-person presentation on acoustical testing for laminate flooring and underlayment. In addition to this technical presentation, Dr. Stephen Kelley, NCSU’s department of forest biomaterials department head, virtually presented on environmental factors as they relate to the flooring industry. Kelley spoke to the marketing committee on individual opinion on climate change versus investment trends, carbon capture, EPDs of flooring products, biochar and much more. Both presenters gave valuable insight and attendees said they were thankful to hear what they had to say.

The underlayment committee as well as the newer moulding committee welcomed new co-chairs. Tilo Hildebrand from Selit North America, Inc., has joined Mickey Davis of Pak-Lite as his co-chair. Additionally, Jay Van Vechten of Framerica joined as co-chair to Jeff Juzaitis from Zamma Corporation. NALFA said it is very excited to have these individuals appointed to further its efforts.

Previous articleRetailers React: How do you retain your best installers?
Next articleFloorFolio introduces the Chalet Collection

RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Post

Alliance Flooring day two commences

Ken Ryan - 0
Cedar Creek, Texas—Alliance Flooring’s 26th annual national convention continued Wednesday morning with keynote speaker Scott Sandlin, executive vice president of the residential division, Shaw...
Read more
Commercial

NeoCon 2023 keynotes look to hip hop, community, technology

FCNews Staff - 0
Chicago—NeoCon has announced the keynote speakers for its 2023 edition, to be held here June 12-14 at The Mart. World-renowned futurist, Amy Webb (founder...
Read more
Featured Post

Alliance Flooring 2023 convention kicks off in Texas

Ken Ryan - 0
Cedar Creek, Texas—Floor Covering News is here for the start of Alliance Flooring’s 26th annual national convention. Themed “The Future is Now,” the convention...
Read more

Must Read

Featured Post

‘Tuesday Tips:’ Learn where your customer is in the purchasing journey

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/KGelWm6o_90 Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service...
Read more
Commercial

EF Contract launches WaterColors carpet tile

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—EF Contract has launched WaterColors, its latest carpet tile. Billed as a study in color, near solid color for each tile span from neutrals...
Read more
Featured Post

Using video to ‘reel’ in more customers

FCNews Staff - 0
It’s clear that video marketing is more than a mere fad—Instagram now prioritizes reels and TikTok was named the top social media app of...
Read more
News

Emser releases 2023 Trend Report

FCNews Staff - 0
Los Angeles—Emser Tile has released its 2023 Trend Report, highlighting concepts that it says designers will be focused on this year. The report outlines...
Read more
News

FloorFolio introduces the Chalet Collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Edison, N.J.—FloorFolio Industries has launched the Chalet Collection, the second LVT from its spring 2023 lineup. "Chalet is the most natural visual FloorFolio has ever...
Read more
Laminate

NALFA gathers for annual spring meeting

FCNews Staff - 0
Raleigh, N.C.—The North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA) returned here last week for its annual spring meeting. Hosted by and at N.C. State University,...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X