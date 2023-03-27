NALFA gathers for annual spring meeting

Raleigh, N.C.—The North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA) returned here last week for its annual spring meeting. Hosted by and at N.C. State University, the Association’s first and only laboratory testing and educational member since 1997.

Representatives from Classen Group; Kaindl Flooring GmbH; Kronospan USA; Mannington Mills Inc.; Mohawk Industries; Shaw Industries Group, Inc.; SWISS KRONO USA; Framerica Corporation; MP Global Products; Pak-Lite, Inc.; Schattdecor; Selit North America, Inc.; Versatrim, Inc.; Zamma Corporation; Arauco NA; Arclin USA Inc.; Floor & Decor; and N.C. State University attended the committee and board meetings.

The group at the NALFA spring meeting met over the course of three days and discussed a wide range of topics to further the laminate category. Arranged by NALFA’s underlayment committee, Jordan Strybos from Intertek gave an in-person presentation on acoustical testing for laminate flooring and underlayment. In addition to this technical presentation, Dr. Stephen Kelley, NCSU’s department of forest biomaterials department head, virtually presented on environmental factors as they relate to the flooring industry. Kelley spoke to the marketing committee on individual opinion on climate change versus investment trends, carbon capture, EPDs of flooring products, biochar and much more. Both presenters gave valuable insight and attendees said they were thankful to hear what they had to say.

The underlayment committee as well as the newer moulding committee welcomed new co-chairs. Tilo Hildebrand from Selit North America, Inc., has joined Mickey Davis of Pak-Lite as his co-chair. Additionally, Jay Van Vechten of Framerica joined as co-chair to Jeff Juzaitis from Zamma Corporation. NALFA said it is very excited to have these individuals appointed to further its efforts.