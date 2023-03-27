Retailers React: How do you retain your best installers?

By FCNews Staff
installersEvery two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week we asked: How do you retain your best installers?

Here are their responses:

“We listen to our installers regarding any new ideas they can bring to the table. We also are very supportive about buying new tools that might improve job quality and allow them to pay us back on time. Most of all, we treat them with respect and pay them above-average wages.”

—Gary Touchton, Venetian Blind Carpet One Floor & Home, Houston

“We enjoy excellent retention with our installers by paying them well, being up front about any special circumstances or challenges with a job to avoid unpleasant surprises and, most importantly, showing them respect and appreciation. It goes a long way.”

—John Bretzloff, Barefoot Flooring, Castle Hayne, N.C.

“We treat our crews with respect and recognize they are the most valuable part of the customer experience. Lastly, we pay them on the high end of the market so we can attract and keep the best crews.”

—Kelby Frederick, My Flooring Texas, Denton, Texas

“We strive to stay extremely organized and communicate as much as possible so the installer can be as prepared as possible before the job starts. Keeping the best installers allows us to charge a higher price and, therefore, pay them a higher wage. I also guarantee that our installers get paid even if the customer hasn’t paid me yet.”

—Eric Buehler, CarpetsPlus Color Tile of Wyoming, Thayne, Wyo.

“Besides paying top dollar, we are busy and have always kept the crews busy throughout the year. They are treated with the same respect as our own employees.”

—Steve Weisberg, Crest Flooring, Allentown, Pa.

