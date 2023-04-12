Ecore acquires 360 Tire Recycling Group

Lancaster, Pa.—Ecore International, the largest converter of reclaimed tire rubber in North America, has acquired 360 Tire Recycling Group, a leading tire recycling management company. This strategic alliance strengthens Ecore’s position in tire and buffings collection, while aiding in the procurement of raw materials for the company’s innovative flooring and surfacing products.

“360 Tire’s commitment to providing an environmentally responsible, one-stop recycling effort for its customers aligns perfectly with Ecore’s vision of a planet free of rubber waste,” said Art Dodge, CEO of Ecore. “Synergistically, Ecore-360 Tire Recycling Group will be able to better serve customers with more efficient transportation times through our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ozark, Ala. Joining forces with such a major player in the truck tire supply chain also expands our partnership opportunities with retreaders and scrap tire generators to form sustainable, closed-loop solutions.”

For more than 40 years, Ecore has been transforming rubber waste, upcycling in excess of 100 million pounds annually. The company uses recycled rubber to create more than 1,500 different products, including high-performance flooring, pour-in-place playgrounds, athletic fields, mulch trails and more.

360 Tire Recycling Group has been a top provider and recycler in the truck stop and retreading industry for 14 years and is an expert in sourcing and handling ties at the end of their life. As part of Ecore, the group will continue to operate under its current tradename offering multiple touchpoints, including scrap tire rehauling and processing, buffing collection and casing and used tire sales, all while providing customers with a sustainable, circular process for converting reclaimed rubber into sustainable products that make people’s lives better.