‘Tuesday Tips:’ Increasing your efficiency with fcB2B

By FCNews Staff
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s “Tuesday Tips,” Lewis Davis, senior director of technology and research at the WFCA, introduces fcB2B and helps you connect your supplier to fcB2B to increase your efficiency (and your bottom line.)

