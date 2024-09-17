AFT partners to introduce new installation training program

By FCNews Staff
ATFRockwall, Texas—For those previously incarcerated looking for a second chance in life, becoming a trained floor covering installer is a way forward, according to Robert Varden of Advanced Flooring Technology (ATF).

Three years ago, Mark Farnsworth, president of Professional Floor Covering Training, secured federal WIOA (Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act) funding for a second-chance program about the opportunities in flooring. AFT lent its support and training reputation to Farnsworth and Professional Floor Covering Training to make his dream a reality.

Farnsworth reached out to industry veteran and retail expert Lisbeth Calandrino to help design an introductory curriculum and invite local flooring retailers to observe the students in action. Calandrino teaches students who are nearing the end of their sentence about the business of retail flooring—even how to write a resume (Day One). Varden’s AFT trainers then conduct installation training that meets the security level requirements of each correction facility while giving students a thorough introduction of carpet and LVT flooring and installation skills (Days Two–Four).

“Our goal is to present a career opportunity to them, so they can have their eyes opened to another, better path in their lives,” commented Varden.

To date, several classes have been successfully conducted, with more scheduled. At the end of the class, interested students are encouraged to continue their installation training when they complete their incarceration in a six-week AFT course with financial assistance from the Floor Covering Education Foundation.

“Mark’s vision, Lis’ expertise, and our specialized AFT training in this WIOA program are actually making a profound difference in the lives of people who need it most,” said Varden. “Who knew that teaching about a career in floor installation could have such a positive effect on society. It’s extremely gratifying.”

