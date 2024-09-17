Ex-con training program offers installers fresh start

Three years ago, Mark Farnsworth, president of Professional Floor Covering Training, initiated a transformative journey by securing federal funding for a groundbreaking training program aimed at individuals seeking a fresh start, particularly those from second-chance programs for formerly incarcerated individuals. Farnsworth reached out to me to design the training curriculum for his program. Our mission was clear: empower these individuals to reintegrate into society through valuable job skills and meaningful employment.

The ex-con training begins with an intensive four-day session, followed by a comprehensive six-day program. This includes a day on business and entrepreneurship, preparing students to potentially start their own businesses. “We want them to feel proud of their accomplishments and have the skills to go to work,” Farnsworth said.

While training is crucial, securing employment often poses a greater challenge. To address this, we’ve partnered with retailers to display our students’ skills and professionalism directly. Having retailers involved gives both the students and employers an opportunity to get to know each other better.

Richard Scherzer, former owner of About Floors n More, in Jacksonville, Fla., has been instrumental in coaching our students on résumé writing and job interviews. “It was extremely satisfying,” Scherzer said. “Helping individuals acquire valuable skills that could lead to employment and a fresh start in society was exhilarating.”

Eric Lucas, president and CEO, Carpet One Floor & Moore, Athens, Ohio, agreed. “I believe it’s a wonderful opportunity to help individuals restart their lives. I highly encourage all dealers to investigate this program.”

Our installation program, led by Robert Varden, owner of Advanced Flooring Technology (AFT), aims to provide more than just training. “I see it as offering a life-changing path,” Varden explained. “Seeing others benefit from this program gives me deep satisfaction.”

Collaboration opportunities

We have made significant strides in addressing installation challenges, but your support is crucial to maximize our impact. Retailers, distributors and mills across the country have a unique opportunity to contribute to this cause.

We invite industry members to reach out to discuss how we can expand this program in your state. There’s also federal support available for programs such as these. For example, the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) provides federal funding to provide custom training programs for retailers nationwide.

There’s also an opportunity to connect with local community colleges by encouraging them to participate. The training is fully funded by federal money, offering a fantastic opportunity to upskill current installers or train new ones at no cost.

We’re looking to enhance our marketing outreach by exploring industry events like TISE (The International Surface Event), which could provide a valuable platform to highlight our programs. I will be available to assist with design, writing or other needs to effectively promote our initiatives.

Contact Mark Farnsworth or me to learn more about getting involved. This is a 100% free opportunity to make a lasting impact on the future of our industry.

Lisbeth Calandrino has been promoting retail strategies for the last 20 years. To have her speak at your business or to schedule a consultation, contact her at lcalandrino@nycap.rr.com