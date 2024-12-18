Retailers React: What are your plans for 2025?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What are your plans for 2025?
Here are their responses:
We’re planning on expanding our outside sales team in 2025. The cost is less than additional brick-and-mortar locations, and it’s easier to scale up or down with changes in the economy.
—Tom Heffner, About All Floors, Douglassville, Pa.
We are planning to offer a shop-at-home service with a mobile showroom with our best-selling products from which customers can make selections. This will allow us to serve those customers that otherwise may not venture into our store.
—John Bretzloff, Barefoot Flooring, Castle Hayne, N.C.
We began a remodel/add-on to the storefront so we could diversify by adding product categories that are needed in our area—namely blinds, closet components and build outs and lighting.
—Tony Fry, CarpetsPlus Colortile of Winnsboro, Winnsboro, Texas
I’m looking to focus my marketing on carpet and LVP. My business structure is set up great for residential remodeling, and we do really well with these two categories.
—John Steier, Steier Flooring, Algona, Iowa
In 2025 we want to drive traffic to our online shop for customers to purchase Farrow & Ball paint and Stanton area rugs.
—Raffi Sarmazian, Sarmazian Brothers Flooring, Waterloo, Ontario, Canada