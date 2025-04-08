EcoWorx receives 2025 Edison Award for innovation

Dalton—Shaw Industries announced that its EcoWorx Resilient has been recognized with a bronze Edison Award in the circular design category at the 2025 Edison Awards, a global competition honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design and innovation.

This prestigious honor—now in its 38th year—highlights Shaw’s commitment to designing sustainable, high-performance flooring solutions. The recognition emphasizes how EcoWorx resilient flooring was designed for circularity and provides the market a resilient flooring solution that is fully recyclable, features low embodied carbon and is PVC-free.

EcoWorx Resilient, according to the company, is cost competitive to traditional luxury vinyl tile products offering a sustainable alternative without compromising durability or aesthetics. Engineered for heavy commercial use, it features Shaw’s ExoGuard+ performance, ensuring exceptional resistance to scratches, stains, scuffs, rolling and static loads. And with a low embodied carbon footprint, this flooring solution has a footprint that is significantly lower than the average luxury vinyl tile (LVT) product on the market today.

Available via Shaw’s commercial brands Patcraft and Shaw Contract, EcoWorx Resilient is backed by Shaw’s Environmental Guarantee that Shaw will pick up the product at no charge to the customer at the end of its life on the floor through the re[TURN] Reclamation Program to be recycled into the next generation of EcoWorx flooring. EcoWorx Resilient can be recycled into more EcoWorx Resilient flooring or Shaw’s flagship EcoWorx carpet tile products.

“The launch of EcoWorx Resilient is a testament to our commitment to sustain[HUMAN]ability, which means designing flooring solutions that consider both people and the planet,” said Shaw chief sustainability and innovation officer, Kellie Ballew. “Winning this Edison Award reinforces the impact of our efforts to drive innovation in circular design.”

EcoWorx Resilient builds upon Shaw’s 25-year legacy of Cradle to Cradle innovation, following the 1999 launch of EcoWorx carpet – a PVC-free, fully recyclable carpet tile. As the demand for sustainable hard surface solutions continues to grow, Shaw remains at the forefront in delivering flooring solutions that meet the design, performance, material health and circularity expectations of customers.

The product has multiple third-party certifications including Greenhealth Approved, Greenguard Gold and Blue Angel. It also has a Declare label, product specific Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) and a Health Product Declaration (HPD). It is currently in review for a Cradle to Cradle Certified Material Health Certificate.