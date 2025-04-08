Johnsonite named Best Product in Fuse Alliance Supplier Awards

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett’s Johnsonite brand was named Best Product in the Fuse Alliance’s Supplier Awards last month, demonstrating that the brand continues to be a supplier of choice among Fuse Alliance members. The Supplier Awards annually recognize outstanding products, service, support and overall partnership to Fuse Alliance members.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the Fuse Alliance and its members for their continued love of our Johnsonite brand,” said Rusty Joyce, president of commercial for Tarkett North America. “This year marks 20 years of welcoming Johnsonite into the Tarkett family, and we’re proud to continue building on the brand’s legacy of great design and trusted performance. That’s why we so confidently say that Made Right Means Johnsonite.”

In addition to being named Best Product in the Supplier Awards, Johnsonite products contributed to winning projects in the Spark Awards, which honor “innovative and exceptional flooring projects completed by Fuse Alliance members.” The Atrium Health Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, which won Most Maximized Budget, featured more than 5,000 feet of Johnsonite wall base. The Best in Show winner, Agave – 225 W. Washington in Chicago, also featured 1,600 feet of Johnsonite wall base.

Since the early 1960s, the Johnsonite name has been synonymous in the flooring industry with lasting quality, creative flexibility and unwavering integrity. The portfolio of rubber tiles, rubber and vinyl stair treads and rubber and vinyl wall base offers one of the category’s broadest selection of patterns, textures, colors and profiles—plus the ability to match any project palette.