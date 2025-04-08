Johnsonite named Best Product in Fuse Alliance Supplier Awards

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsJohnsonite named Best Product in Fuse Alliance Supplier Awards

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett’s Johnsonite brand was named Best Product in the Fuse Alliance’s Supplier Awards last month, demonstrating that the brand continues to be a supplier of choice among Fuse Alliance members. The Supplier Awards annually recognize outstanding products, service, support and overall partnership to Fuse Alliance members.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the Fuse Alliance and its members for their continued love of our Johnsonite brand,” said Rusty Joyce, president of commercial for Tarkett North America. “This year marks 20 years of welcoming Johnsonite into the Tarkett family, and we’re proud to continue building on the brand’s legacy of great design and trusted performance. That’s why we so confidently say that Made Right Means Johnsonite.”

In addition to being named Best Product in the Supplier Awards, Johnsonite products contributed to winning projects in the Spark Awards, which honor “innovative and exceptional flooring projects completed by Fuse Alliance members.” The Atrium Health Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, which won Most Maximized Budget, featured more than 5,000 feet of Johnsonite wall base. The Best in Show winner, Agave – 225 W. Washington in Chicago, also featured 1,600 feet of Johnsonite wall base.

Since the early 1960s, the Johnsonite name has been synonymous in the flooring industry with lasting quality, creative flexibility and unwavering integrity. The portfolio of rubber tiles, rubber and vinyl stair treads and rubber and vinyl wall base offers one of the category’s broadest selection of patterns, textures, colors and profiles—plus the ability to match any project palette.

Previous article
Floorzap launches an integrated payment processing solution
Next article
EcoWorx receives 2025 Edison Award for innovation

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

AHSG/Commercial USA announce Gladden Group partnership

FCNews Staff - 0
Roswell, Ga.—American Home Surfaces Group (AHSG) and Commercial USA announced a strategic partnership with Gladden Group, a full-service brand consulting and marketing agency, to...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Serving as a mentor

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Q2Q6ohi1Uw&embeds_referring_euri=https%3A%2F%2Fwfca.org%2F&source_ve_path=OTY3MTQ Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
Featured Company

Stanton Design makes a bet on hard surface

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
When Stanton Design emerged from the 40-year-old shadow of Stanton Carpet, it had some pretty hefty shoes to fill—but fill it did. The rebrand...
Read more
Featured Company

SFN retailers reap the benefits of membership

Reginald Tucker - 0
Some retailers cite the excellent customer service; others applaud the access to top Shaw executives at convention and throughout the year. Still others enjoy...
Read more
Featured Post

SOI: Hardwood suppliers tackle new set of challenges

Reginald Tucker - 0
This time last year, the main issue hardwood flooring suppliers were contending with was stubbornly high interest rates and the subsequent impact on both...
Read more
News

EcoWorx receives 2025 Edison Award for innovation

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Shaw Industries announced that its EcoWorx Resilient has been recognized with a bronze Edison Award in the circular design category at the 2025 Edison...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X