Floorzap launches an integrated payment processing solution

By FCNews Staff
FloorzapAustin, Texas—Floorzap, a leading business management platform provider for the flooring industry, announced the launch of its new payment processing solution, enabling flooring retailers to easily and securely accept payments in app and in store.

Flooring retailers can now easily process credit card payments, ACH transfers and other payment methods directly in-store and on their mobile devices. The new payment solution integrates seamlessly with Floorzap, ensuring prompt collection and easier reconciliation for office staff.

The new payment processing platform offers several key improvements for businesses including quicker payment processing, which allows businesses to receive funds within two business days of sale completion. Flexible payment options enable customers to pay securely online or in-person using debit cards, credit cards or ACH transfers. The integrated platform seamlessly connects with the Floorzap ecosystem, ensuring a smooth, user-friendly experience. Enhanced accuracy eliminates manual invoicing errors and reduces accounts receivable complications.

