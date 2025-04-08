Floorzap launches an integrated payment processing solution

Austin, Texas—Floorzap, a leading business management platform provider for the flooring industry, announced the launch of its new payment processing solution, enabling flooring retailers to easily and securely accept payments in app and in store.

Flooring retailers can now easily process credit card payments, ACH transfers and other payment methods directly in-store and on their mobile devices. The new payment solution integrates seamlessly with Floorzap, ensuring prompt collection and easier reconciliation for office staff.