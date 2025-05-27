Ceramic Tile Coalition files anti-dumping appeal

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsCeramic Tile Coalition files anti-dumping appeal

Clemson, S.C.—The Coalition for Fair Trade in Ceramic Tile (Coalition) filed with the U.S. Court of International Trade its appeal of the U.S. Department of Commerce (Commerce) determination that ceramic tile from India is not being, or is not likely to be, sold in the United States at less-than-fair-value, as provided in section 733(b) of the Tariff Act of 1930, as amended.

While Commerce did find that countervailable subsidies are being provided to Indian producers and exporters of ceramic tile by the government of India, the Coalition is also appealing Commerce’s determination of the amount of those tariffs. The Coalition, pursuant to the Court’s rules, will file a complaint detailing its rationale in the coming weeks.

“Frankly, we are sympathetic to the challenges Commerce investigators faced in evaluating Indian exporters of ceramic tile, as we will later detail, with those challenges impacting the investigation,” said Eric Astrachan, executive director of the Coalition for Fair Trade in Ceramic Tile. “By statute, Commerce is time-limited in its investigation, at a time when we understand more trade remedy actions have been launched than at any time in Commerce’s history since the Tariff Act of 1930 became law. Hopefully, our appeal will give Commerce the time it needs to reevaluate the information they received.”

The filing before the Court follows the May 19, 2025, affirmative and unanimous determination from the United States International Trade Commission that “U.S. industry is threatened with material injury by reason of imports of ceramic tile from India.”

“The prices we are tracking on imports from India defy credulity and can be deeply injurious to American ceramic tile manufacturing and the many thousands of families that rely on their good jobs at U.S. tile facilities,” said Andrew Whitmire, trade data analyst for the Tile Council of North America (TCNA).

According to Michael Kephart, president of the U.S. Tile Collaborative, “With appropriate tariffs to level the playing field and offset dumping and subsidies, tile manufacturers from all over the world want to build in America where we have plentiful raw materials, inexpensive natural gas, and an eager, talented and growing workforce. The action today by the Coalition supports further investment and manufacturing in America.”

Previous article
2025 CTEF Online Auction kicks off in June
Next article
Wood: Southeast Asian suppliers stake their claim

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

AHF Products names Brent Emore CEO

FCNews Staff - 0
Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products announced the appointment of Brent Emore as chief executive officer, effective immediately. Emore, who most recently served as the company’s chief...
Read more
News

Florida Tile introduces Artecrete collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Lawrenceburg, Ky.—Florida Tile has launched Artecrete, its newest porcelain tile collection that was designed to embody urban design and modern sophistication. Inspired by the...
Read more
Featured Post

Wood: Southeast Asian suppliers stake their claim

Reginald Tucker - 0
In the years since the U.S. flooring sector began seeing dramatic declines in imports from China—particularly engineered hardwood and laminate products—Southeast Asia has emerged...
Read more
Event Updates

2025 CTEF Online Auction kicks off in June

FCNews Staff - 0
What's the CTEF online auction? The 2025 CTEF online auction takes place from June 9th until June 15th. It's a way to raise funds to...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Differentiating between hope and trust

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w9IXED7MH6k Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
Installation

CTEF reaches milestone with 2000th certified installer

FCNews Staff - 0
Detroit, Mich.—The Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) recently announced the certification of its 2000th certified installer, a landmark achievement in its Certified Tile Installer...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X