2025 CTEF Online Auction kicks off in June

What’s the CTEF online auction?

The 2025 CTEF online auction takes place from June 9th until June 15th. It’s a way to raise funds to support expanding the CTEF’s mission: to improve the tile industry through certification, education, training and participation in the development of nationally recognized standards and methods.

The first auction took place in October 2020 in reaction to COVID-19, when training and certification events were suspended. While events are back, CTEF relies increasingly on fundraising to make ends meet. So, the proceeds from this online auction help support and expand the Certified Tile Installer (CTI) program, tile installation training and the Advanced Certifications for Tile Installers (ACT) program.

What’s included in the CTEF online auction?

The auction will include over 100 items relevant to tile installation professionals. These are products donated by tile and stone industry supporters, suppliers and manufacturers that include, among others:

Tools such as mixers, saws, cutters, tool kits, trowels, floats, sponges, suction cups and knee pads

Materials include tile, GPT, backer board, underlayment, mortar, shower niches and grout

Flooring products

Online courses

And more!

What’s new for 2025?

CTEF is adding extended bidding to the auction this year.

Some of this year’s sponsors include:

Arto

Cortag

Custom Building Products

Daltile

Edge Kit Strips

Grabo/Nemo Power Tools

HB Fuller/TEC

JLC Consulting

Laticrete

MLT

NTCA

ProKnees

Schluter

Tile ProSource

University of CTS

How do you participate in the CTEF online auction?

Participants are welcome to take part in the auction from their desktop or laptop, through their phone or other digital devices using an app. You can even do so via text!

In order to bid, the first step is to register here.

You can sign up via Facebook

Register using your email, phone number and account password

After doing so, you can submit your desired bid amount. You will then receive a text confirmation of your bid. You will receive instant text outbid notifications and be notified if you have won an item at the end of the auction through email and text. And it costs you nothing to bid.

Participants may bid on as many items as they’d like.