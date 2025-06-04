Panaria Ceramica unveils Terrazzo line

Lexington, Ky.—Panaria Ceramica has introduced Terrazzo, its newest collection that is intended to capture the essence of stone-pebble material, weaving together tradition and contemporary design. This line is designed to celebrate artistry as it blends concrete and stone to help spaces feel like harmonious environments.

“Terrazzo invites inspiration and exploration, allowing designers and homeowners to create spaces that resonate with elegance and individuality,” said Mariana Vasquez, senior product manager at Panariagroup USA, parent company of Panaria Ceramica.

The bold grain pattern of Terrazzo was curated to deliver visual continuity that fills a variety of settings with texture, energy and fluidity. The collection is available in four colors—White, Grey, Tortora and Smoke—to offer tonal variations within the same color palette that enable plenty of creative possibilities. Each color is available in 24 x 24, 36 x 36 and 24 x 48 rectified sizes, as well as a 25-piece mosaic and bullnose, cove base and cove base corners to round out the line.