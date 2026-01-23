Is 2026 the year when pent-up demand finally gets unleashed?

It’s the flooring industry’s version of Groundhog Day. When asked to offer their forecast for the coming year, flooring executives invariably rely on muscle memory by predicting an improving outlook “especially by the second half.” Then the second half rolls around and it’s no better than the first half—or the previous year.

That’s been the story for the last three years. So here we are again, embark-ing on a new campaign. Will it be more of the same flat-line activity we’ve been experiencing or will there finally be improving conditions that sets the flooring industry free?

With that in mind, FCNews asked flooring professionals: Is 2026 the year when pent-up demand is finally unleashed? Here’s what they had to say:

“I expect there to be a significant pull back in 2026 as the impacts of tariffs and the assault on manual laborers continues under the current ad-ministration. This country depends on immigrant labor to grow and what we now have is a shrink-ing labor force with no plan on how to replace the workers we need in our industry, as well as others. If the stock market has a significant dip, then the high end may finally be impacted as well. Just look back at the disastrous consequences protectionism had on our economy in the past. Not pretty.”

—Joel Schreier

Home Carpet One

CHICAGO

“We heard the economist at NAFCD (Brian Beaulieu) say not to expect much upside in 2026unless it comes from taking share and beating out competition. I personally think we will have some upside. The real challenges are tariffs and interest rates. If we get some stability in tariffs and a mortgage decrease, I think it would start to set things off.”

—David Whitehurst

Adleta

CARROLLTON, TEXAS

“Yes, I do think so. If people put off a floor-ing purchase, it’s because the flooring was not satisfactory when they first thought about it. One or two more years later, the floor they are living with now looks even worse. Most customers plan for a floor covering purchase in advance, so it is safe to say they have been saving up for it. As long as the market does not crash and get consumers afraid, 2026 could be a good year.”

—Bob Gaither

Quality Carpet & Flooring

AKRON, OHIO

“There continues to be pent-up demand that will eventually come out. The hope was for [2025] and that didn’t happen. Hope has now moved to [2026]. Unfortunately, small moves in the Fed rate have not translated to low enough interest rates to get the housing market moving, which is what we need. It’s going to happen; your guess is a good as mine as to when. My crystal ball is broken.”

—Phil Koufidakis

Baker Brothers Area Rugs & Flooring

PHOENIX

“The high end is the last to go away and the first to come back in a bad economy. People who can afford [flooring] are less affected by the economy than the masses. We made a conscious decision years ago to go high end, and it has really worked out for us.”

—Rick Myers

Myers Carpet Company

DALTON

“Our market is Coastal Maine: retirees, affluent secondary homeowners and low-er-middle income residents. I expect the second quarter to show signs of life above2025. Retailers certainly need to work harder to earn the sale, though.”

—Bob Duke

Floor Magic

DAMARISCOTTA, MAINE

“In talking to a lot of fellow retailers I’m getting mixed opinions. If the mortgage interest rate comes down to 5%, or in that range, It hink that’s what it will take for people to buy homes. We are looking to be flat [in 2026], with a slight increase in top-line sales.”

—Don Cantor

Lake Interiors

CHELAN, WASH.

“New home sales, existing-home sales and remodeling through HELOCS [home equity lines of credit] are the keys. I don’t see much change happening with the first two. However, the third one is the gold mine because there is pent-up demand there with a record $11.6 trillion in ‘tappable’ equity available to homeowners who maintain a20% equity cushion. It’s not like we’re wishing upon a star here; there is serious pent-up demand after three years of [flatlining].”

—Jeff Striegel

Elias Wilf

OWINGS MILLS, MD.

“Obviously hard to say but my best guess is that it will not be the year due to the lingering uncertainty.Here’s to hoping I’m wrong.”

—Lauren Voit

Great Western Flooring

NAPERVILLE, ILL.