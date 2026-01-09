Philadelphia Commercial highlights 2026 products

Dalton—Philadelphia Commercial, the Mainstreet brand of Shaw Industries, has launched its 2026 soft and hard surface product introductions. The lineup emphasizes simplicity, intentional design and visual continuity across spaces.

“Our 2026 introductions reflect direct customer feedback,” said Kieren Corcoran, vice president of Philadelphia Commercial. “Our customers trust us to help bring their vision to life in the places where people work, play and gather. These launches reinforce that commitment by simplifying product selection and delivering coordinated systems that work together. These products deliver design flexibility, durability and value while supporting real-world budgets.”

Corcoran said the new products allow customers to specify matching broadloom, carpet tile and hard surface solutions while maintaining a cohesive aesthetic throughout a space.

Carpet introductions

Philadelphia Commercial introduced Duoscape, a modern carpet collection designed to balance broad appeal with organic structure. The cool-toned geometric pattern is available in both carpet tile and broadloom formats.

The carpet tile features EcoSolution Q Nylon with StrataWorx backing. The matching broadloom uses the same fiber with ClassicBac backing to deliver consistent performance across formats.

Matching carpet tile and broadloom allow seamless transitions within a space. Designers can also customize Duoscape through accent color options available in the carpet tile format, making it suitable for education environments and branded spaces.

Both formats share four core colors. The carpet tile line also includes additional colorways with integrated accent stripes. Philadelphia Commercial also added three new colors to its Dynamo, Genius and Intellect carpet tile styles.

Hard surface introductions

On the hard surface side, Philadelphia Commercial debuted Indwell II and Parquet Plank.

Indwell II supports design continuity across commercial environments through a single style offered in seven platforms. A unified color line across formats enables visual flow in high-traffic areas while supporting durability and sound control.

Parquet Plank delivers a modern take on a classic parquet look in a luxury vinyl format. The woven diagonal pattern creates a herringbone-style visual without requiring side matching, allowing for standard LVT installation.

The company also introduced new color additions to Pioneer Plank, a multifamily-focused product known for performance and long-term appeal.