Five industry shows to convene in Las Vegas

By FCNews Staff
Home Home Feature Five industry shows to convene in Las Vegas

TISE 2023Las Vegas—In an unprecedented move, The International Surface Event (TISE) announced that it will co-date with Design & Construction Week (DCW), which features the National Association of Home Builders’ (NAHB) International Builders’ Show (IBS) and the National Kitchen & Bath Association’s (NKBA) Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS). This news follows the recent announcement that both the National Hardware Show (NHS) and The Las Vegas Winter Market will also co-date with DCW in 2023. That brings the title number of industry trade shows converging here in January to five.

“This partnership will offer the widest breadth of product offerings and inspiration for the markets that all these events serve,” said TISE show director, Dana Hicks. “We understand that time is valuable to every business professional and offering this opportunity to expand the buying and sourcing possibilities concurrently between the events in Las Vegas will benefit all event’s attendees. We look forward to hosting DCW and Las Vegas Market attendees and we invite the industry to discover what we have in store for them at intlsurfaceevent.com.”

One DCW or NHS badge will give attendees access to the show floors of all five events that week. The five trade events will take place Jan. 29 through Feb. 2, 2023, at three Las Vegas venues. Attendees can visit IBS, KBIS and NHS, all being held in the Las Vegas Convention Center, TISE 2023 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center and the Las Vegas Winter Market at the World Market Center Las Vegas. Free shuttles will connect IBS, KBIS and NHS with TISE and the Las Vegas Winter Market.

“We are very excited to have TISE 2023 co-date with Design & Construction Week and expand the great offerings of that week even further,” said Jerry Howard, CEO, NAHB. “Having access to five incredible shows covering all aspects of the housing industry is an unbeatable value for our attendees. Las Vegas is the place to be for our industry that week.”

According to Bill Darcy, CEO of NKBA, adding TISE to the list of shows in Vegas this January is a fantastic way of uniting the K&B community and connecting them with more brands, products and new technologies.

“With TISE joining the mix, we have so many great opportunities for the NHS community to discover more products and make great connections with new potential partners,” said Beth Casson, event vice president, NHS. “We are really excited to bring all of these communities together for a fantastic week in Vegas!”

Previous articleReasons to transition to cloud-based software

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Builder sentiment declined every month in 2022

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—High mortgage rates, elevated construction costs running well above the inflation rate and flagging consumer demand due to deteriorating affordability conditions have dragged...
Read more
News

Single-family production continues to sag

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Single-family housing starts continued to fall in November, with the pace of construction down 32% since February when mortgage rates began to rise,...
Read more
News

NAHB: Home sales respond to interest rates

FCNews Staff - 0
National Association of Housing Builders (NAHB) chief economist, Robert Dietz, recently provided the following housing industry overview in the bi-weekly e-newsletter Eye on the...
Read more

Must Read

Home Feature

Five industry shows to convene in Las Vegas

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—In an unprecedented move, The International Surface Event (TISE) announced that it will co-date with Design & Construction Week (DCW), which features the...
Read more
Featured Post

Reasons to transition to cloud-based software

Jacqueline Hinchcliffe - 0
While “the cloud” may sound like a nebulous term to some, it’s becoming much more critical in the day-to-day operations of businesses around the...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers React: How are you combating the installation shortage?

Ken Ryan - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week we...
Read more
News

Edge Retailer of the Year 2023 revealed

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Carpet Exchange, a flooring store with 17 locations across Colorado and Wyoming, has been named the 2023 Edge Retailer of the Year by...
Read more
News

AHF receives Good Design award

FCNews Staff - 0
Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products has revealed that its new vinyl based tile collection, Expressive Ideas, has scored a prestigious 2022 Good Design award. Founded in...
Read more
Carpet

Must-have 2022 introductions

Ken Ryan - 0
With supply chain disruptions finally easing, flooring retailers were suddenly awash in new 2022 introductions from their supplier partners this year. This embarrassment of...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X