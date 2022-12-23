Five industry shows to convene in Las Vegas

Las Vegas—In an unprecedented move, The International Surface Event (TISE) announced that it will co-date with Design & Construction Week (DCW), which features the National Association of Home Builders’ (NAHB) International Builders’ Show (IBS) and the National Kitchen & Bath Association’s (NKBA) Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS). This news follows the recent announcement that both the National Hardware Show (NHS) and The Las Vegas Winter Market will also co-date with DCW in 2023. That brings the title number of industry trade shows converging here in January to five.

“This partnership will offer the widest breadth of product offerings and inspiration for the markets that all these events serve,” said TISE show director, Dana Hicks. “We understand that time is valuable to every business professional and offering this opportunity to expand the buying and sourcing possibilities concurrently between the events in Las Vegas will benefit all event’s attendees. We look forward to hosting DCW and Las Vegas Market attendees and we invite the industry to discover what we have in store for them at intlsurfaceevent.com.”

One DCW or NHS badge will give attendees access to the show floors of all five events that week. The five trade events will take place Jan. 29 through Feb. 2, 2023, at three Las Vegas venues. Attendees can visit IBS, KBIS and NHS, all being held in the Las Vegas Convention Center, TISE 2023 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center and the Las Vegas Winter Market at the World Market Center Las Vegas. Free shuttles will connect IBS, KBIS and NHS with TISE and the Las Vegas Winter Market.

“We are very excited to have TISE 2023 co-date with Design & Construction Week and expand the great offerings of that week even further,” said Jerry Howard, CEO, NAHB. “Having access to five incredible shows covering all aspects of the housing industry is an unbeatable value for our attendees. Las Vegas is the place to be for our industry that week.”

According to Bill Darcy, CEO of NKBA, adding TISE to the list of shows in Vegas this January is a fantastic way of uniting the K&B community and connecting them with more brands, products and new technologies.

“With TISE joining the mix, we have so many great opportunities for the NHS community to discover more products and make great connections with new potential partners,” said Beth Casson, event vice president, NHS. “We are really excited to bring all of these communities together for a fantastic week in Vegas!”