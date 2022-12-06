Tim Hanno joins Louisville Tile

Louisville, Ky.—Tim Hanno has been appointed director of sales, South, for Louisville Tile.

Since 2010, Hanno has worked as a sales leader in both the LVT and tile categories as sales vice president at Karndean, sales and marketing vice president at Unique Design Solutions and, most recently, as director of strategic accounts at Decovita USA.

“Our company has established a high bar of professionalism offering a sales philosophy focused on relationships, industry expertise and, so importantly, doing what’s best for clients,” Hanno said. “I am thrilled to be a member of the Louisville Tile team and look forward to our growth as we help our clients and vendors grow their businesses. I believe this is going to be a great run!”