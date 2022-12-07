Daltile’s Stencil highlights Pantone Color of the Year

Dallas—Responsible for creating a brand that is all about style, Daltile said it’s lead product designer continually has her finger on the pulse of the leading design news whether it is from New York Fashion Week’s top designer runways, Italy’s globally-renowned Cersaie show floor or Pantone’s recently announced 2023 Color Of The Year—Viva Magenta!

“Pantone’s Viva Magenta is vibrant and energetic,” said Laura Grilli, director of product design for the Daltile brand. “It is a color that exudes positivity. As a derivative of red, Viva Magenta is a powerful relaunch of a classic color, associated with so many deep feelings. Pantone has selected a color that combines tradition with vibrancy and innovation.”

According to Grilli, Daltile’s Berry in the new Stencil collection is an expression of Pantone’s Viva Magenta. “I love pairing Berry with another Daltile color in the Stencil collection, Mint. This pairing adds a beautiful color blocking to a space’s design. I like the power of the contrast; it is really a mood booster!”

Grilli suggested pairing Viva Magenta’s vivid hue as a pop of color with a neutral floor such as Daltile’s Elite Illuminate for a lively yet balanced look.