Daltile summer sale highlights ‘Made in USA’ products

By FCNews Staff
Daltile summer saleDallas—Daltile has launched its summer sale, highlighting “Made in the USA” products with up to 40% off American-made collections. The brand represents almost 80 years of domestic manufacturing, offering a large discount on tile through this sale amid potential import tariffs.

“Daltile is proud to remain your steadfast domestic provider that can meet the needs of Americans at all times,” said Patrick Warren, vice president of residential sales, dealer and showrooms, Dal-Tile LLC. “The prices on our local products are always some of the most stable in the industry due to our long-standing commitment to North American manufacturing. Launching this summer sale is an honor for us to provide our customers with even better prices on their favorite tile collections made exclusively in the USA. Not only do we source locally, but we strive to be an example of the benefits of domestic production.”

With tile built on American pride, customers stand to benefit from Daltile’s wide array of tariff-free products coupled with big savings until Sept. 1. For this sale, Daltile is partnering with its nationwide network of Daltile Elite Statements Dealers to offer discounts across the country on Made-in-the-USA tile. The Daltile Elite Statements Dealer Program is an exclusive Daltile initiative designed for the top independent dealers throughout the United States.

Daltile summer sale“Every year we manufacture 500 million square feet of tile products right here in our nine USA manufacturing plants, completely tariff-free,” Warren said. “These company-owned plants produce over 70 unique collections and hundreds of distinctive designs made by the hard-working hands of American workers. In the current time of economic and tariff uncertainty, we are proud to have the backs of our customers.”

The following Daltile collections are included in the summer sale: Acreage, Artcrafted, Remedy, Calligo, Continental Slate, Enlite, Haddonstone, Iridescent Isles, Emerson Wood, Saddle Brook, Vertuo, Wanderwise, Sleigh Creek, Outlander, Haut Monde, Linden Point, Rhetoric, Scripter, Slate Attaché, Concrete Masonry, Indoterra, Modern Hearth, Rekindle, Fabric Art, Fabrique, Santino, Famed, Florentine, Marble Attaché, Marble Attaché Lavish, Perpetuo, Affinity, Archaia, Articulo, Bryne and Calgary.

