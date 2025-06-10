Main Street: Retailers tout must-have flooring brands

Flooring retailers are setting a high bar before accepting brands into their Main Street portfolios. To earn showroom space, products/collections often must meet specific commercial specifications—like a durable wear layer for an upscale dentist office—be priced right and have the aesthetics to boot.

To leverage this growing market opportunity several flooring suppliers have created brands geared for Main Street. Following is a snapshot of some recent offerings, along with retailer commentary:

Main Street flooring brandsEngineered Floors: Pentz Art Deco Tile

About the product: Inspired by classic geometric designs, this durable commercial tile offers bold aesthetics with lasting performance. It features Apex SDP for superior performance, colorfastness and stain resistance, and the company’s Nexus Modular Backing system for enhanced stability and easy installation. Ideal for high-traffic areas seeking elegant distinction and long-lasting color.

“Art Deco looked like it would do well for us, and it has. It has a couple of great colors—I’ve reordered it multiple times. The price fits with the marketplace, which is where we need to be as a stocking dealer.”
— Ryan Sevart, HMS Enterprises

Main Street Flooring BrandsKarndean: Art Select

About the product: The Art Select collection captures the beauty of wood and stone in detail while providing exceptional durability, a 30-mil wear layer and 5G locking mechanism backed by a HoldFast lifetime warranty.

“Art Select has the best visuals of any product in the entire industry; it’s the absolute reason that I go to that product—because of the visuals. I use Art Select both for residential and commercial spaces.”
— Mark Bouquet, Creative Carpet

Main Street flooring brandsStanton: FlexLVT

About the product: Stanton’s Flex LVT collection is crafted for both residential and heavy commercial use, each plank featuring a 20-mil wear layer with a UV-cured aluminum oxide coating, providing outstanding resistance to scratches, wear and everyday traffic. With 12 SKU options, Flex offers a range of on-trend wood visuals to suit any aesthetic.

“We’ve sold probably 50,000 square feet of Flex, predominately to multifamily and property management companies. It’s an outstanding product—great quality with commercial wear layer at the right price point. It’s a home run.”
— Ryan Corbett, Michigan Flooring

Main Street flooring brandsPhiladelphia Commercial: Main Street Solutions

About the product: Featuring two carpet collections, Natural Shelter and New Take, and two LVP collections, Refined Linen and Willow Oak, these launches respond to evolving customer needs and provide solutions that combine aesthetics, durability and versatility.

“We use Philadelphia Commercial because they listen to their customers and innovate accordingly. We have brought in Terrena in multiple colors in both carpet tile and broadlume and have seen great success in several segments.”
— Mike Husby, Thornton Flooring

