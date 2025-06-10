Tuesday Tips: It’s about who knows you

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings reminds viewers that sometimes success isn’t about who you know, but about who knows you. After all, it’s important to remember our profession is who we are—not just what we do.