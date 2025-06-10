Tuesday Tips: It’s about who knows you

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostTuesday Tips: It's about who knows you

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings reminds viewers that sometimes success isn’t about who you know, but about who knows you. After all, it’s important to remember our profession is who we are—not just what we do.

Previous article
Main Street: Retailers tout must-have flooring brands

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Commercial

Main Street: Retailers tout must-have flooring brands

Ken Ryan - 0
Flooring retailers are setting a high bar before accepting brands into their Main Street portfolios. To earn showroom space, products/collections often must meet specific...
Read more
News

Daltile summer sale highlights ‘Made in USA’ products

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas—Daltile has launched its summer sale, highlighting “Made in the USA” products with up to 40% off American-made collections. The brand represents almost 80...
Read more
Commercial

NeoCon, Design Days 2025 tout innovation

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Chicago— NeoCon, the premier event for commercial design, will take place here June 9-11 at the Mart. This year’s theme—“Design Ahead”— will be represented...
Read more
Carpet

Mohawk cited as sustainable ‘brand leader’

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk has been named Green Builder Media’s 2025 Sustainable Brand Leader in the flooring category. This prestigious award honors environmentally conscious, forward-thinking organizations...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers React: What are common traits of top RSAs?

Ken Ryan - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we...
Read more
News

Mannington launches 2024 Values in Action report

FCNews Staff - 0
Salem, N.J.—For the third year, Mannington Mills has issued its Values in Action report detailing the fifth-generation company’s initiatives to reduce its environment impact...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X