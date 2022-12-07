Pantone Color of the Year 2023: Viva Magenta

“In this age of technology, we look to draw inspiration from nature and what is real,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director, Pantone Color Institute. “Pantone 18-1750 Viva Magenta descends from the red family, and is inspired by the red of cochineal, one of the most precious dyes belonging to the natural dye family as well as one of the strongest and brightest the world has known. Rooted in the primordial, Pantone 18-1750 Viva Magenta reconnects us to original matter. Invoking the forces of nature, Pantone 18-1750 galvanizes our spirit, helping us to build our inner strength.”

The meaning behind Viva Magenta

As we balance our digital and physical lives, we continue to grow our appreciation for the natural world. The Color of the Year 2023 acknowledges our gravitational pull toward natural colors as movements swell around climate change, sustainability and land protection.

In this year’s Color of the Year selection process, Pantone observed a heightened appreciation and awareness of nature represented by countless lifestyle trends. We’re incorporating more living things into our homes, such as plants, florals, living walls and restorative outdoor spaces. We’re finding newfound enjoyment in travel, sports and outdoor recreation after pausing these activities during the pandemic. We’re more careful to protect our bodies as a result of the public health crises—we look to apply and ingest trusted, life-giving ingredients. All of these lifestyle trends speak to the heartiness of natural forces.

Viva Magenta’s organic origins hail from the cochineal beetle. This insect produces carmine dye, one of the most precious, strongest and brightest of the natural dye family. The red tone of Viva Magenta connects us to original matter, imbibing us with a primordial signal of strength.

The Color of the Year 2023 merges the richness, warmth and strength of natural matters with the rich, open horizons of the digital world. The result is a shade of red that expands our horizons of authenticity. The metaverse creates new opportunities for us to express ourselves and the raw fortitude of Viva Magenta inspires us to do so with confidence and bravery.

Viva Magenta color psychology

Reds are power colors that celebrate life. As a bright, crimson red, Viva Magenta balances boldness with a feeling of fun. This dynamic mix exudes rebellion, but not at the expense of softness. It embodies an expression of fierce grace, inspiring us to show up with confidence and humanity. The digital space has accelerated globalization and, as a result, we are more deeply connected to each other than ever before. We can never fully understand what lies beneath the surface of the friends and strangers we meet, but we can always work to deepen our empathy. The Color of the Year 2023 speaks to our desire to take on new challenges and try the unconventional while meeting others with compassion.

What distinguishes this year’s Color of the Year from last year’s—PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri, which also married the technical with nature—is Viva Magenta’s ability to answer our collective need for strength.

Viva Magenta offers us the assurance and motivation we need to weather long-term disruptive events. Three years deep into a pandemic, facing a war, an unstable economy, social unrest, supply chain breakdowns, and mounting climate change, we need to heal. And still, we need to find the motivation to continue. Here, Viva Magenta cloaks us in both power and grace, and sends us out into the world with the verve we’ve yearned for.

How to use Viva Magenta

How to wear Viva Magenta

Feeling powerful? Wear the Color of the Year as a full-on statement. Need to wake up a quieter outfit? Viva Magenta works radiantly as an accessory—pair it with pale grays, blues or pastels. Want to jump on the monochromatic trend? Try it with other pinks and command the room.

Because Viva Magenta is a red that strikes a balance between warm and cool, it’s not too harsh for the body. Instead it brings a fun, celebratory element. In the beauty industry, Pantone sees the Color of the Year worn in hair, especially on tips, a bold look that can transform hair into an accessory. Viva Magenta also shines on lips, cheeks and nails. This versatile shade is universally flattering across ages, genders and skin tones.

Viva Magenta in home and interiors

Daring designers can harness the full power of the Color of the Year as a velvet couch or lacquered wall. Those who desire a more neutral home can use it as a pop of color. As a sculptural Murano glass lighting fixture or striking ikebana floral arrangement punctuating an all-neutral dining room or a glowing abstract canvas or NFT projection in a white entry-way, Viva Magenta packs a lot of drama in a small dose.

Viva Magenta in graphic design

Today’s consumers spend large portions of their days looking at a screen where the visuals tend towards pale and neutral. Designers looking for a color that cuts through this space will find the Color of the Year 2023 a captivating solution. A brand using Viva Magenta expresses that it’s fearless, engaging, and that looks at the world unconventionally to bring about new solutions.

Viva Magenta in packaging and plastics

Brands wanting to appear animated and passionate can use Viva Magenta to elicit a strong consumer reaction. Because reds are advancing colors, they draw the eye and muscle out the colors surrounding them. Whether consumers are scrolling on their phones or browsing the aisles, tapping into the Color of the Year 2023 will ensure you stand out.

Welcome to the #magentaverse.