Mohawk launches Edge Local Advertising

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk is introducing its next evolution of local advertising. Formerly known as Neighborhood Ad Manager, Edge Local Advertising is a digital advertising program offered exclusively to Edge partners to attract shoppers in store for Mohawk-specific products.

“Mohawk’s Edge Local Advertising makes it easy to capture the consumer online and drive store traffic,” said Janel Hernandez, director of channel marketing, Mohawk. “And we know it works. Dealers who use Edge Local Advertising report 30% more traffic month over month.”

According to the company, Edge partners have access to Edge Local Advertising, where they receive campaigns that support Mohawk products, brands and national promotions. The company also said retailers have the option to sign up for any campaign and receive a recommended spend based on their location to reach the right customers at the right time.

“Edge Local Advertising offers Edge partners the flexibility to easily advertise on a schedule that makes sense in their markets,” Hernandez said. “They can focus their digital advertising spends on local customers who are more likely to walk into their stores, ready to make a purchase.”

Retail partners who take advantage of this program receive access to the following:

Exclusive brand campaigns Participants can select from Mohawk, Pergo and Karastan campaigns to execute in their local markets.



New platform for easy signup The new Ad Center platform will connect to co-op, where retailers can sign up for any of Mohawk’s five new advertising tactics.



Expert insights on Ad Spend Based on location, Mohawk will calculate a recommended spend so retail partners get the most for their investment.



Paid display Store visits can be tracked with audience-based targeting and geo-fencing.



Paid search and paid social Participants can drive customers to their stores with “near me” listings.



Landing pages Landing pages can be added with tracking options to their existing websites.

