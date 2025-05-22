Daltile launches new Haddonstone collection

Dallas, Texas—Daltile recently launched its new Haddonstone collection, designed to offer tranquil visuals of English portland limestone in a porcelain tile format. This made-in-the-USA collection was designed to balance the aesthetics of an organic natural stone design with a variety of sizes, finishes and value-added features.

“Our new Haddonstone embodies many of today’s most popular design trends,” said Laura Grilli, director of product design, Dal-Tile. “Haddonstone’s beautiful limestone visuals are a perfect element for creating a calm, spa-like atmosphere. The new assortment also brings to life the biophilic design attributes of organic materials and natural stone visuals that lend a sense of rejuvenation through connection to nature. Because Haddonstone features our proprietary StepWise technology for 50% greater slip resistance, it can be used indoors, outdoors or flowing in between the two—making possible the continuous design that is very popular in today’s residential spaces.”

The large format size options within Haddonstone are meant to accurately showcase the aesthetics of limestone visuals. Tile sizes available include: 24 x 48, 24 x 24, 12 x 24 and 2 x 2 mosaics. Also available as a 24 x 24 paver. Coordinating trim pieces complete the look of the Haddonstone installation.

Haddonstone is suitable for indoor and outdoor use in both residential and commercial settings. May be used as walls, backsplashes, countertops, floors, shower floors, exterior walls/floors and pool linings. Thanks to StepWise technology, Haddonstone was able to be made with 50% greater slip resistance than traditional tile—making it suitable for exterior use while also having enhanced safety features.

“Limestone looks bring natural elegance and warmth to a space,” Grilli said. “We have designed our new Haddonstone to offer two distinct visuals: a refined vein-cut design available in matte and satin finishes and a raw cross-cut option that exudes a naturalistic aesthetic. Both visuals are enhanced with our proprietary RevealSync3D technology that synchronizes the graphic and tactile texture for an authentic look and feel. These designs are offered in a neutral color palette that features a peaceful contagion of beige, warm grey, cool grey and a smokey charcoal hue.”

Haddonstone is waterproof, stainproof, dentproof, scratch-resistant, fire-resistant and freeze/thaw resistant.