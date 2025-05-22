Daltile launches new Haddonstone collection

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsDaltile launches new Haddonstone collection

HaddonstoneDallas, Texas—Daltile recently launched its new Haddonstone collection, designed to offer tranquil visuals of English portland limestone in a porcelain tile format. This made-in-the-USA collection was designed to balance the aesthetics of an organic natural stone design with a variety of sizes, finishes and value-added features.

“Our new Haddonstone embodies many of today’s most popular design trends,” said Laura Grilli, director of product design, Dal-Tile. “Haddonstone’s beautiful limestone visuals are a perfect element for creating a calm, spa-like atmosphere. The new assortment also brings to life the biophilic design attributes of organic materials and natural stone visuals that lend a sense of rejuvenation through connection to nature. Because Haddonstone features our proprietary StepWise technology for 50% greater slip resistance, it can be used indoors, outdoors or flowing in between the two—making possible the continuous design that is very popular in today’s residential spaces.”

The large format size options within Haddonstone are meant to accurately showcase the aesthetics of limestone visuals. Tile sizes available include: 24 x 48, 24 x 24, 12 x 24 and 2 x 2 mosaics. Also available as a 24 x 24 paver. Coordinating trim pieces complete the look of the Haddonstone installation.

Haddonstone is suitable for indoor and outdoor use in both residential and commercial settings. May be used as walls, backsplashes, countertops, floors, shower floors, exterior walls/floors and pool linings. Thanks to StepWise technology, Haddonstone was able to be made with 50% greater slip resistance than traditional tile—making it suitable for exterior use while also having enhanced safety features.

“Limestone looks bring natural elegance and warmth to a space,” Grilli said. “We have designed our new Haddonstone to offer two distinct visuals: a refined vein-cut design available in matte and satin finishes and a raw cross-cut option that exudes a naturalistic aesthetic. Both visuals are enhanced with our proprietary RevealSync3D technology that synchronizes the graphic and tactile texture for an authentic look and feel. These designs are offered in a neutral color palette that features a peaceful contagion of beige, warm grey, cool grey and a smokey charcoal hue.”

Haddonstone is waterproof, stainproof, dentproof, scratch-resistant, fire-resistant and freeze/thaw resistant.

Previous article
Shaw, NFM partner on second Anso Gallery
Next article
NWFA completes 79th home with Gary Sinise Foundation

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Carpet

Mohawk’s Smartstrand sales challenge gets underway

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk has invited its Edge retail partners to take part in the SmartStrand Sales Challenge, running until Aug. 1, 2025. This unique promotion...
Read more
News

WIFI announces June events lineup

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Women In the Floorcovering Industry (WIFI) has announced its lineup of three free events set to take place in June. These upcoming gatherings—both virtual...
Read more
News

Slower spring selling season takes toll on builder confidence

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Builder confidence fell sharply in May as uncertainty remained constant, stemming from elevated interest rates, tariff concerns, uncertain building material costs and a...
Read more
News

NWFA completes 79th home with Gary Sinise Foundation

FCNews Staff - 0
Nolensville, Tenn.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has provided flooring for its 79th home in support of the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program (Restoring...
Read more
Carpet

Shaw, NFM partner on second Anso Gallery

Steve Feldman - 0
Kansas City, Kan.—Shaw Floors and Nebraska Furniture Mart (NFM)—one of the nation’s largest floor covering retailers—have partnered to launch the second Anso Gallery here....
Read more
Featured Post

Tech: Advancements in hardwood finishes enhance durability

Reginald Tucker - 0
Hardwood flooring suppliers are utilizing technology to enhance the product’s visual appeal and performance through innovations in finishing. It’s all about making an already...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X