NWFA completes 79th home with Gary Sinise Foundation

By FCNews Staff
NWFA completes 79th home with Gary Sinise Foundation

NWFA Gary Sinise Foundation Nolensville, Tenn.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has provided flooring for its 79th home in support of the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment). The R.I.S.E. program builds mortgage-free, custom, specially adapted smart homes for severely wounded veterans and first responders. The home dedication for U.S. Army Sergeant (Ret.) Joshua Hargis took place on November 12 here. Flooring for the project was donated by NWFA member Somerset and installation services were provided by Brown Oaks Flooring.

Sergeant Hargis completed basic combat training, airborne school and ranger assessment and selection in April 2010. Two years later, he graduated from the Army’s premier leadership course—Ranger School—and trained to be a K9 handler within the 75th Ranger Regiment.

During his fourth deployment to Afghanistan, his unit was drawn into an area littered with improvised explosive devises (IEDs), where their targets had donned explosive vests concealed under their clothing. The unit sustained catastrophic injuries. Four members died, his K9 companion was killed and two soldiers suffered battlefield amputations. As a result of his injuries, Sergeant Hargis lost both his legs.

“I’m told that after returning to the United States for medical treatment and rehabilitation, Sergeant Hargis returned to work in the Ranger Regiment K9 training unit,” said Anita Howard with the NWFA. “His commitment to our country and to our troops is an inspiration. We’re honored to partner with Somerset and Brown Oaks Flooring to provide beautiful wood floors for his new home.”

In addition to the 79 homes already completed, NWFA currently is working with its members to source wood flooring for 15 additional R.I.S.E. homes in various stages of planning and construction. Currently, 161 NWFA member companies have donated product, logistics and installation services in locations throughout the United States, with a total value of over $7 million.

