NWFA completes 78th home with Gary Sinise Foundation

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsNWFA completes 78th home with Gary Sinise Foundation

NWFA Gary Sinise Murrieta, Calif.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has provided flooring for its 78th home in support of the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program. The R.I.S.E. program—Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment—builds mortgage-free, custom, specially-adapted smart homes for severely wounded veterans and first responders. The home dedication for U.S. Army staff sergeant Dennet Oregon took place on October 24 here. Flooring for the project was donated by NWFA member WD Flooring.

Staff Sergeant Oregon joined the army one day after the 9/11 attacks. Four years later, while deployed to Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom, he and his unit were returning from a five-day mission when they were struck by an improvised explosive device (IED). The blast resulted in the loss of both legs below the knee.

“After three years of surgeries and rehabilitation, Staff Sergeant Oregon was medically cleared to return to duty,” said Michael Martin, president and CEO of NWFA. “He was assigned to the joint improvised explosives defeat organization at the Pentagon, and since then, has completed his medical board. His plan for the future is to go back to college to study biomechanics and to design and build prosthetic limbs. He also plans to file a patent on the prosthetic foot he designed. We’re honored to partner with WD Flooring to provide beautiful wood floors for his new home.”

In addition to the 78 homes already completed, NWFA says it is currently working with its members to source wood flooring for 16 additional R.I.S.E. homes in various stages of planning and construction. As of now, 157 NWFA member companies have donated products, logistics and installation services in locations throughout the United States—with a total value of more than $7 million.

Previous article
FCNews asks: What’s the next big thing for your business in 2025?

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

FCNews asks: What’s the next big thing for your business in 2025?

Ken Ryan - 0
When is the status quo not enough? When you are a flooring retailer that’s coming off a sluggish year and can’t afford to be...
Read more
Column

Integrating your legacy software with a new CRM

FCNews Columnist - 0
A new customer relationship management (CRM) system promises to transform your sales, marketing and operational efficiency. However, as a flooring retailer or contractor, you...
Read more
Featured Company

IFC moves into 2025 with a plan

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Bursting onto the scene in 2024, International Flooring Co. (IFC) has carved out a niche within the hard surface sector—particularly in the WPC resilient...
Read more
Featured Company

Ultimate Floors re-invests in success

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
In just five years, Ultimate Floors has grown from a regional player to a burgeoning national brand in the flooring industry. And it’s not...
Read more
Featured Post

Southwest Flooring Market: Weather wreaks havoc but show goes on

Steve Feldman - 0
Arlington, Texas—“Better than expected.” That was the consensus among the 58 exhibitors that participated in the weather-marred Southwest Flooring Market (SWFM) here earlier this...
Read more
News

NWFA releases 2025 hands-on training calendar

FCNews Staff - 0
Saint Charles, Mo.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has released its 2025 hands-on training calendar. These events are held at various NWFA regional training...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X