NWFA completes 78th home with Gary Sinise Foundation

Murrieta, Calif.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has provided flooring for its 78th home in support of the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program. The R.I.S.E. program—Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment—builds mortgage-free, custom, specially-adapted smart homes for severely wounded veterans and first responders. The home dedication for U.S. Army staff sergeant Dennet Oregon took place on October 24 here. Flooring for the project was donated by NWFA member WD Flooring.

Staff Sergeant Oregon joined the army one day after the 9/11 attacks. Four years later, while deployed to Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom, he and his unit were returning from a five-day mission when they were struck by an improvised explosive device (IED). The blast resulted in the loss of both legs below the knee.

“After three years of surgeries and rehabilitation, Staff Sergeant Oregon was medically cleared to return to duty,” said Michael Martin, president and CEO of NWFA. “He was assigned to the joint improvised explosives defeat organization at the Pentagon, and since then, has completed his medical board. His plan for the future is to go back to college to study biomechanics and to design and build prosthetic limbs. He also plans to file a patent on the prosthetic foot he designed. We’re honored to partner with WD Flooring to provide beautiful wood floors for his new home.”

In addition to the 78 homes already completed, NWFA says it is currently working with its members to source wood flooring for 16 additional R.I.S.E. homes in various stages of planning and construction. As of now, 157 NWFA member companies have donated products, logistics and installation services in locations throughout the United States—with a total value of more than $7 million.