All Surfaces takes on Toli line

By FCNews Staff
ToliAllentown, Pa.—Toli North America has chosen All Surfaces as its newest distributor partner for its innovative flooring solutions. This strategic collaboration aims to provide customers with high-quality, cutting-edge commercial flooring products that meet the highest standards of durability, design and sustainability.

“We are excited to partner with Toli, a long-standing brand in the U.S., that aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing quality products to our customers,” said Keith Anderson, chief commercial officer, All Surfaces. “This collaboration allows us to expand our offerings in our broad footprint and continue delivering exceptional flooring solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

Toli is renowned worldwide for its commitment to excellence, offering a diverse range of flooring solutions that combine style and functionality. With this partnership, All Surfaces is set to enhance its own product offerings by providing commercial clients with a wider selection of flooring options to suit various commercial needs.

“The opportunity to expand on our Blakely Products relationship was a natural fit with the great brands that make up All Surfaces,” added Jeff Katz, senior manager for North America. “Their family of local companies all have great cultural alignment with Toli, and we are excited to expand the partnership.”

Daltile celebrates National Tile Day

