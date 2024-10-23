SikaTile showcases grout at Total Solutions Plus 2024

By FCNews Staff
SikaTile groutBoston—Sika is set to showcase its comprehensive grout solutions at Total Solutions Plus 2024 in Boston Marriott Copley Place next week. Visitors to Booth 518 will be able to see firsthand how the SikaTile solutions are designed to eliminate unwanted jobsite callbacks.

“We always look forward to this show to meet with the industry’s brightest and round out their conference experience by presenting solutions designed to add value to their businesses,” said Tom Carroll, Sika senior product manager. “The topics covered at the conference’s meetings have a direct impact on how industry players position their businesses in 2025, and we look forward to showing them how our grout solutions can help them navigate toward success and also giving a sneak peek at new SikaTile solutions to come in the following months.”

One featured product will be the SikaTile-815 Secure Grout. This fast-setting and dustless grout is designed to deliver hard, durable joints and is formulated for strength and simplicity. The color-consistent, efflorescence-free grout is ideal for interior and exterior residential and commercial installations. SikaTile-815 Secure Grout is also meant to be suitable for dimensional stone, slate, granite, stone agglomerates and most types of ceramic, ceramic mosaic, quarry, brick paver, porcelain, glass and clay tile installations.

SikaTile Ultima Grout is also described as a professional-grade, ready-to-use grout designed for commercial and residential installation of porcelain, ceramic and natural-stone tiles, glass tile, gauged porcelain tile panels and slabs (GPTP/S), luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and luxury vinyl plank (LVP). It is used to grout interior and exterior applications, as well as intermittent wet conditions such as bathtub, surrounds, shower walls and shower floors. It is formulated with colored quartz technology to ensure color consistency, stain resistance, ease clean-ups and improved workability. The grout is designed to not effloresce and does not require sealing. Both new grouts are approved for joints ranging from 1⁄16-inch to 1⁄2-inch (1.5 to 13 mm) in width, eliminating the need for multiple grout products.

