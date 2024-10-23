 Kährs Americas welcomes Warren Avery to the team

Altamonte Springs, Fla.—Kährs Americas announced the addition of Warren Avery to its team as the new business development manager for national accounts. In this role, Warren will drive customer development with national accounts, collaborate with regional builders and lead the expansion of Kährs’ flooring programs and customer base.

Warren brings extensive industry expertise, having dedicated his career to building impactful sales strategies with manufacturers and distributors. He has a proven track record of creating programs that benefit both key retail groups and the builder/multifamily segment. Before joining Kährs, Warren held significant leadership roles, including at Armstrong and as the vice president of national accounts for Lions Floor.

“Warren’s experience and leadership will be a tremendous asset as we continue to strengthen our position in the market and expand our reach with national accounts,” said Sean Brennan, president of Kährs Americas. “His ability to develop targeted programs and build lasting relationships aligns perfectly with our strategic goals.”