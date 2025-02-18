Karastan unveils most expansive launch to date

Calhoun, Ga.—For 96 years the Karastan brand has remained synonymous with luxury. This year, the brand is unveiling its most expansive launch to date with 43 introductions. Among these are enhancements to Karastan flooring’s existing portfolio and the debut of the exclusive Black Label collection.

“Our Karastan retail partners are deeply passionate about the brand and expect products with enduring designs and exceptional performance to help their customers create opulent destinations at home,” said Jamie Welborn, senior vice president of product management, soft surface. “This enthusiasm drives our team to focus on advanced technologies and style innovations that differentiate Karastan from all other brands.”

The brand is releasing 15 unique products across fibers, including wool, SmartStrand and Kashmere nylon. These designs include linear patterns and bold, saturated colors with a crisp aesthetic to push the market.

The brand showcases these introductions in its seventh edition lookbook. Featuring both soft and hard surfaces, the latest lookbook provides a resource for RSAs to help shoppers envision how Karastan products bring effortless style to any space.

Karastan Black Label

“The term ‘black label’ is often used to describe a product that is more exclusive than other products in the same category,” explained Denise Silbert, vice president of marketing, soft surface and Builder + Multifamily. “These collections are often connected by specific colorways, materials and brand symbols that tie the pieces together aesthetically. Karastan Black Label is a curated selection of 28 products where style meets a modern twist on timeless elegance.”

The brand is elevating its assortment in Black Label by offering a sophisticated range of carpets that surpass conventional options, utilizing premium materials, rich textures and classic patterns.

“A new generation of luxury consumers are attaching more status to quiet and considered interiors,” Silbert said. “Karastan Black Label broadens Karastan’s appeal to this consumer segment and will allow our retail partners and designers to cater to those looking to buy less but better and investing in fewer yet higher-quality pieces.”

To make a statement in store, Karastan Black Label will be merchandised on an easy-to-shop, eye-catching destination wall or a small destination display where space is more limited.

Destination display sample cards are designed to stand out with high-end finishes and will promote the ability to create custom rugs. Additionally, six Karastan Black Label styles will be able to cross-merchandise with Karastan BelleLuxe and LuxeCraft styles.

The brand said it will provide first-class marketing support through advertising options and national promotional events such as National Karastan Month.