AHF Products touts U.S.-made production amid tariff uncertainty

Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products, one of the largest U.S.-based manufacturers of hard surface flooring, is reaffirming its steadfast commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable products despite ongoing shifts in tariff rates. With a long-standing legacy of domestic manufacturing, the company’s investments in technology, efficiency and production capacity ensure that customers can rely on AHF Products to navigate market challenges without compromising on quality.

Today, AHF Products manufactures approximately 85% of its flooring domestically, which includes hardwood, resilient and porcelain tile. One hundred percent of its solid hardwood is made in the U.S. Additionally, most of the company’s engineered hardwood products are exempt from tariffs, including the engineered wood produced at AHF’s Cambodia-based factory, which is excluded from any reciprocal tariffs.

“We have invested $40 million in our factories over the last few years to expand our capacity and enhance capabilities, positioning ourselves to meet growing demand,” said Jennifer Zimmerman, chief commercial officer. “With advanced manufacturing technologies and stronger supply chain control, we’re ensuring our customers’ continued success, despite market challenges.”

In line with its vertical integration strategy, AHF Products also acquired two sawmills, further strengthening its domestic supply chain. This move brings a portion of the company’s lumber supply closer to its solid wood manufacturing operations in Beverly, W.V., ensuring a more stable and direct sourcing model. With nine additional factories across the U.S., this strategic acquisition reinforces AHF’s commitment to a resilient and reliable manufacturing presence, providing customers with greater stability in the face of global supply chain fluctuations.

This strategic approach helps mitigate cost increases for AHF’s customers. Notably, Crossville porcelain tile is produced in Tennessee, while vinyl composition tile (VCT), Safety Zone and static dissipative tiles (SDT) are made in Kankakee, Ill. AHF is the only domestic manufacturer of VCT.

“AHF is uniquely positioned to shield our customers from major shifts in trade and tariff fluctuations, thanks to our two porcelain tile factories in Tennessee and the Armstrong Flooring brand’s legacy of resilient flooring manufacturing in Pennsylvania—a category heavily dependent on imports from Asia,” Zimmerman said. “A prime example is our new U.S.-made 4.5mm loose lay LVT, offering a strategic alternative to the many imported competitive products.”

Price hikes expected due to raw materials

“We want to be transparent about the impact of tariffs on raw materials, which will lead to price adjustments for certain USA-made products,” Zimmerman said. “This includes some LVT and residential sheet products. While there will be some increase in prices, they will remain significantly more stable and predictable than the sharp spikes expected with imported finished goods such as our Parterre LVT and some of our commercial sheet products.”

Zimmerman emphasized AHF’s transparent approach to business. “Our foundation is built on trust, quality and consistency. By investing millions into our manufacturing footprint, we offer our customers the reliability they need, even in uncertain times. Our domestic manufacturing capabilities reduce reliance on overseas supply chains, helping to shield customers from the potential disruptions caused by exponential tariff-related price increases. We are proud of our rich heritage and vertically integrated manufacturing footprint. Our partners and customers can count on us for stability and consistency in an increasingly unpredictable global market.”