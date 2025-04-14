Hallmark Floors wins Best of Houzz 2025

By FCNews Staff
Best of Houzz 2025Ontario, Canada—Hallmark Floors has won “Best of Houzz” 2025 awards for both service and design via Houzz, a leading platform for home remodeling and design. The flooring manufacturer was chosen by millions of homeowners who comprise the Houzz community from over 3 million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.

“Best of Houzz award winners exemplify the highest levels of design, quality and customer satisfaction among residential construction and design professionals,” said Liza Hausman, vice president of industry marketing for Houzz. “This year, we’re excited to introduce a new category that celebrates pros using our award-winning software, Houzz Pro, to help deliver a standout experience to their clients. We congratulate this year’s winners and look forward to seeing their continued success.”

Best of Houzz is awarded annually in four categories:

  • Design: Honors professionals whose work was the most popular among the Houzz community.
  • Customer service: Honors professionals for their overall rating on Houzz and positive client reviews for projects completed in 2024.
  • Innovator: Honors professionals who win Best of Houzz Service, manage projects with Houzz Pro software and are Houzz Pro Certified to provide a best-in-class client experience.
  • Photography: Honors architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular among the Houzz community.

“Best of Houzz 2025” badges appear on winners’ profiles as a sign of the commitment to excellence. These badges are meant to help the more than 70 million homeowners and home design enthusiasts on Houzz identify popular and top-rated home professionals for their projects.

